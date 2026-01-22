Her Last Note: "20/20" Reveals New Details in the Murder Case of a Young Musician

Evidence from a nearby knife attack changed everything.

A chilling new episode of ABC’s 20/20 sees a killer hiding in plain sight as a young musician is murdered following another attack nearby.

What's Happening:

Jessie Blodgett was a talented 19-year-old musician and performer whose small hometown of Hartford, Wisconsin, was shaken when she was found strangled to death in her own bed.

Investigators initially focused on those closest to Jessie, including an older man she mentioned in her diary just hours before her death, though he was later cleared.

The case shifted dramatically when police received a call from a neighboring town about a knife attack on a young woman walking her dog, with a key clue linking both crimes to the same killer.

Correspondent Stephanie Ramos reports on the story in 20/20: Her Last Note, which airs Friday, January 23 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

