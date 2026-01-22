Her Last Note: "20/20" Reveals New Details in the Murder Case of a Young Musician
Evidence from a nearby knife attack changed everything.
A chilling new episode of ABC’s 20/20 sees a killer hiding in plain sight as a young musician is murdered following another attack nearby.
What's Happening:
- Jessie Blodgett was a talented 19-year-old musician and performer whose small hometown of Hartford, Wisconsin, was shaken when she was found strangled to death in her own bed.
- Investigators initially focused on those closest to Jessie, including an older man she mentioned in her diary just hours before her death, though he was later cleared.
- The case shifted dramatically when police received a call from a neighboring town about a knife attack on a young woman walking her dog, with a key clue linking both crimes to the same killer.
- Correspondent Stephanie Ramos reports on the story in 20/20: Her Last Note, which airs Friday, January 23 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.
