"Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" Sets a Dark New Course for the Galaxy on Disney+

The all-new animated Lucasfilm series follows Maul’s rise through the criminal underworld after The Clone Wars.

A familiar menace is simmering just beneath the surface. Lucasfilm Animation is preparing to bring one of Star Wars’ most compelling villains back into the spotlight. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord promises a gritty, serialized journey through the criminal underworld at a moment when the galaxy is still reeling from the rise of the Empire, and Maul is done being anyone’s pawn.

What’s Happening:

Few characters in Star Wars embody obsession and survival like Darth Maul. Once the weapon of Darth Sidious, then cast aside and presumed dead, Maul has clawed his way back from the brink time and again. Now, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord asks a dangerous new question: what happens when Maul decides not just to survive, but to rule?

Premiering April 6, 2026, on Disney+, the all-new animated series from Lucasfilm Animation will debut with two episodes, followed by two episodes each week. The 10-episode season will culminate fittingly on May the 4th, delivering a Star Wars Day finale worthy of its infamous lead.

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the series leans into a pulpy, crime-driven corner of the galaxy, charting Maul’s calculated attempt to rebuild his shattered criminal syndicate far from the watchful eye of the Empire.

At the heart of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is a planet untouched by Imperial control, a rare refuge during the early days of Emperor Palpatine’s reign. It’s here that Maul sees opportunity: a chance to consolidate power, manipulate rival factions, and quietly lay the groundwork for revenge.

This lawless environment becomes the perfect stage for backroom deals, shifting alliances, and brutal power plays, yet the Force is never far away.

Maul’s plans are complicated when he encounters Devon Izara, a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan whose faith in the Order and the future she was promised has begun to fracture. Their relationship sits at the emotional core of the series, blurring the line between mentorship, manipulation, and something far more dangerous. For Maul, Devon may be the key to rebuilding not just his syndicate, but his legacy.

The series is created by Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas, with development by Filoni alongside Matt Michnovetz. Brad Rau serves as supervising director, ensuring the series maintains the cinematic scope and emotional weight fans expect from Lucasfilm Animation.

Executive producers include Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Michnovetz, Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes, with Alex Spotswood as co-executive producer.

Leading the voice cast is Sam Witwer, reprising his iconic role as Maul and once again bringing razor-sharp intensity and nuance to the character. He’s joined by: Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara Wagner Moura (Oscar® nominee) as Brander Lawson Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast David C. Collins as Spybot A.J. LoCascio as Marrok Steve Blum as Icarus

With its weekly rollout, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord embraces a fully serialized approach to storytelling. It’s a descent into shadows, political, criminal, and emotional, as Maul navigates a galaxy that no longer has a place for Sith Lords, but still rewards those ruthless enough to seize control.

As revenge fuels his every move, the series explores how far Maul is willing to go — and who he’s willing to sacrifice to ensure he’s never powerless again.

The path to the dark side was only the beginning. The path to power is far more dangerous.

