Vader and Son Arrive On Batuu in New Covers and Details for "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Echoes of the Empire" Marvel Comics Miniseries

As we reported yesterday, there's a new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge comic book being launched by Marvel Comics, intended to help provide in-universe backstory for the arrival of Imperial and Rebel Alliance troops on the planet Batuu. And today, we got our first look at the covers and more details about this exciting upcoming miniseries. Further details about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Echoes of the Empire below.

What's happening:

A new five-issue Marvel Comics miniseries entitled Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Echoes of the Empire will launch on Wednesday, April 22 .

. Galaxy's Edge - Echoes of the Empire will be written by comics scribe Ethan Sacks, who penned the first Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge comic book miniseries for Marvel back in 2019. The artwork will be provided by Jethro Morales (Marvel Rivals) and Roi Mercado (Phoenix).

Cover "A" for issue #1 will feature Luke Skywalker standing in front of the Millennium Falcon on Batuu, with this artwork created by Phil Noto (of Marvel's recent flagship Star Wars title).

Variant covers by Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon) and E.M. Gist (Marc Spector: Moon Knight) will feature Darth Vader and Grogu, respectively.

Notably, the Vader cover-- viewable below-- also features the TIE Echelon assault shuttle, which is being retconned from a First Order vehicle into having been created for the Galactic Empire decades earlier.

Grogu is not expected to factor into this Galaxy's Edge story, but instead his variant cover will be part of the celebration surrounding The Mandalorian and Grogu movie hitting theaters in May.

What they're saying:

Ethan Sacks: "We’re returning to Batuu and we're bringing the biggest stars in the Star Wars galaxy with us. A major new era is dawning at Galaxy’s Edge and consider Echoes of the Empire a Holocron that reveals the secret story behind that experience. It's going to be epic and Jedi (drawing) Masters Roi Mercado and Jethro are making sure every page looks amazing."

Official Marvel Comics synopsis: "Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Chewbacca head to Batuu in search of important intel and stumble upon a dangerous relic – one that puts them on a collision course with the Empire!"

