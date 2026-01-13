Doctor Doom Takes on Ultron in Marvel's New "Doom 2099: Rage of Doom" One-Shot

The Doom of the future battles the robotic A.I. menace.

One's a man encased in metal and one's an artificial metal man but it looks like there isn't room for both of them, as the Doctor Doom of the future takes on Ultron in the new Doom 2099: Rage of Doom one-shot.

What's Happening:

A follow-up to last year's Doomed 2099 one-shot, Rage of Doom continues the story of Marvel's future version of Doom, with a story once again written by Frank Tieri.

This time, Tieri is joined by artist Von Randal (All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider).

In Doomed 2099, the future Doctor Doom learned cruel truths about himself as he was humbled by his own past self. Now he's back in the future, hoping to change his destiny by using Ultron.

Per the official longline, "Doctor Doom’s spell didn’t just annihilate his enemies – it wiped out all life on Earth, leaving even him to regret the cost. In the desolate future of Doomed 2099, Doom discovers Ultron’s buried head and risks everything to repair his time machine. But awakening a dangerously powerful machine intelligence invites new rebellion, and the path to redemption may demand a price even Doom never anticipated."

The discovery of just Ultron's head feels very old school, as there was a plotline back in the pages of West Coast Avengers in the 1980s involving the discarded head of Ultron being found, leading him to awaken once more.

Hitting stores on April 29th, the main cover for Doom 2099: Rage of Doom #1 is by Junggeun Yoon, with variant covers by Derrick Chew and Peach Momoko.

What They're Saying:

Frank Tieri: “Behold the battle of two of comics’ all-time greatest villains! After the shock ending to the last one shot—that Doom 2099 was responsible for wiping out his timeline and all life on Earth—fans of that book were clamoring to find out how things got that way. Well, they need wonder no more because we reveal it here in Doom 2099: Rage of Doom #1... And we've brought none other than Mr. AI terror himself, Ultron, along for the human life-ending ride! (Technically he doesn't count as life on Earth, ya know...) When we rejoin Doom in our story, he's a broken man who desperately wants to amend what he's done—the only problem is he needs his time machine fixed in order to do it.” Tieri continued. “Enter Ultron... but will the one-time emperor of the world get what he wants out of Hank Pym's creation? Or will Ultron add him to the list of the nonliving?"

Mark Paniccia (Editor): “If there’s one person who can beat Doom, it’s Frank Tieri. He really knows how to torture poor Victor! I almost feel bad for him. And in the first one-shot, we debuted the spectacular talents of illustrators Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar. This time we spotlight another great new artist, Von Randal.”