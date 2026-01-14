Marvel’s Web-Slinger and DC’s Man of Steel Reunite for Historic Crossover Event

A new anthology one-shot arrives this April to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first

Marvel Comics has announced a monumental reunion between two of pop culture's most enduring icons in Spider-Man/Superman #1, arriving this April.

What’s Happening:

Spider-Man/Superman #1 will release this April.

Best-selling author Brad Meltzer and acclaimed artist Pepe Larraz will helm the main feature, pitting Spider-Man and Superman against the combined might of Lex Luthor and Norman Osborn.

Dan Slott and Marcos Martin will take a nod from the 1930s and weave a tale involving Spider-Man Noir and the Golden Age Superman.

Industry titan Geoff Johns makes his return to Marvel after two decades, teaming with Gary Frank for a story where Mysterio manipulates the Spider and Super families into a crisis.

Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman reunite to bring a Symbiote invasion to Metropolis, featuring Jane Foster’s Thor and Wonder Woman.

Louise Simonson returns to the character she co-created, Steel (John Henry Irons), as he clashes with the Hobgoblin, drawn by Todd Nauck.

Joe Kelly and Humberto Ramos deliver a character-driven story featuring Gwen Stacy and Lana Lang.

Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, the creative team behind Miles Morales, reunite for a story teaming the young Spider-Man with the Man of Steel.

This release follows the massive success of the 2025 Deadpool/Batman crossover and serves as a 50th-anniversary tribute to the groundbreaking 1976 publication, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man.

While Marvel publishes Spider-Man/Superman in April, fans should also look for DC's companion one-shot, Superman/Spider-Man, hitting shelves in March.

What They're Saying:

Brad Meltzer, best-selling author: “I’ve been waiting fifty years to write this book. Superman and Spider-Man have affected me more than most real people. I carry them with me everywhere — and our story cuts to the core of what it means to be a good person. I’m honored that Nick Lowe and everyone at Marvel even asked. Just wait until you see Pepe’s work. Get your capes and web-shooters ready…”

"I've been waiting fifty years to write this book. Superman and Spider-Man have affected me more than most real people. I carry them with me everywhere — and our story cuts to the core of what it means to be a good person. I'm honored that Nick Lowe and everyone at Marvel even asked. Just wait until you see Pepe's work. Get your capes and web-shooters ready…" C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief: "Everyone here at Marvel is excited to be re-teaming with our friends at DC for another colossal crossover, this time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our two icons, Spider-Man and Superman, first teaming up! I can't wait for fans of every generation to read these spectacular stories that our titanic talent are telling, featuring all-new, easily accessible stories about the ever-growing Spider-Man and Superman families meeting for the first time."

The Original Crossover: Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man (1976):

Published in 1976, this treasury-sized book was the first modern superhero intercompany crossover between DC and Marvel.

It was written by Gerry Conway and penciled by Ross Andru. Andru was uniquely qualified for the job, having had long runs as the primary artist for both The Amazing Spider-Man and Superman.

The plot involved Lex Luthor and Doctor Octopus teaming up to destroy the world using a weather-control satellite, forcing the heroes to overcome their initial misunderstandings to save the day.

The project was editorially overseen by legends Stan Lee (Marvel) and Carmine Infantino (DC) and was dedicated to the "Battle of the Century."

In the story, Superman could not initially defeat Spider-Man easily because Luthor had irradiated Spider-Man with red sun radiation, temporarily evening the playing field.

If you haven't read this piece of history, it is frequently collected in "Crossover Classics" trade paperbacks.

