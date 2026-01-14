Marvel’s Web-Slinger and DC’s Man of Steel Reunite for Historic Crossover Event
A new anthology one-shot arrives this April to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first
Marvel Comics has announced a monumental reunion between two of pop culture's most enduring icons in Spider-Man/Superman #1, arriving this April.
What’s Happening:
- Spider-Man/Superman #1 will release this April.
- Best-selling author Brad Meltzer and acclaimed artist Pepe Larraz will helm the main feature, pitting Spider-Man and Superman against the combined might of Lex Luthor and Norman Osborn.
- Dan Slott and Marcos Martin will take a nod from the 1930s and weave a tale involving Spider-Man Noir and the Golden Age Superman.
- Industry titan Geoff Johns makes his return to Marvel after two decades, teaming with Gary Frank for a story where Mysterio manipulates the Spider and Super families into a crisis.
- Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman reunite to bring a Symbiote invasion to Metropolis, featuring Jane Foster’s Thor and Wonder Woman.
- Louise Simonson returns to the character she co-created, Steel (John Henry Irons), as he clashes with the Hobgoblin, drawn by Todd Nauck.
- Joe Kelly and Humberto Ramos deliver a character-driven story featuring Gwen Stacy and Lana Lang.
- Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, the creative team behind Miles Morales, reunite for a story teaming the young Spider-Man with the Man of Steel.
- This release follows the massive success of the 2025 Deadpool/Batman crossover and serves as a 50th-anniversary tribute to the groundbreaking 1976 publication, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man.
- While Marvel publishes Spider-Man/Superman in April, fans should also look for DC's companion one-shot, Superman/Spider-Man, hitting shelves in March.
What They're Saying:
- Brad Meltzer, best-selling author: “I’ve been waiting fifty years to write this book. Superman and Spider-Man have affected me more than most real people. I carry them with me everywhere — and our story cuts to the core of what it means to be a good person. I’m honored that Nick Lowe and everyone at Marvel even asked. Just wait until you see Pepe’s work. Get your capes and web-shooters ready…”
- C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief: "Everyone here at Marvel is excited to be re-teaming with our friends at DC for another colossal crossover, this time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our two icons, Spider-Man and Superman, first teaming up! I can't wait for fans of every generation to read these spectacular stories that our titanic talent are telling, featuring all-new, easily accessible stories about the ever-growing Spider-Man and Superman families meeting for the first time."
The Original Crossover: Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man (1976):
- Published in 1976, this treasury-sized book was the first modern superhero intercompany crossover between DC and Marvel.
- It was written by Gerry Conway and penciled by Ross Andru. Andru was uniquely qualified for the job, having had long runs as the primary artist for both The Amazing Spider-Man and Superman.
- The plot involved Lex Luthor and Doctor Octopus teaming up to destroy the world using a weather-control satellite, forcing the heroes to overcome their initial misunderstandings to save the day.
- The project was editorially overseen by legends Stan Lee (Marvel) and Carmine Infantino (DC) and was dedicated to the "Battle of the Century."
- In the story, Superman could not initially defeat Spider-Man easily because Luthor had irradiated Spider-Man with red sun radiation, temporarily evening the playing field.
- If you haven't read this piece of history, it is frequently collected in "Crossover Classics" trade paperbacks.
