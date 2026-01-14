New Marvel Studios "Zombie Story" in Development

On the Official Marvel Podcast Brad Winderbaum shares the latest on the future of Marvel Television and Animation, including a tease for the undead.

On the latest episode of The Official Marvel Podcast, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Television, Streaming, and Animation, revealed active development in the next chapter in their zombie saga following the success of the recent Marvel Zombies animated series.

What’s Happening:

On the Official Marvel Podcast, Bard Winderbaum confirmed that Marvel is "actively developing the next zombie story."

While nothing has been officially greenlit yet, he noted that "Bryan's back in the house" (likely referring to director Bryan Andrews) and they are discussing new ideas.

Winderbaum praised the character-focused approach of the 2025 series, particularly how it handled Kamala Khan's peril.

The conversation takes place about 2:26 into the podcast.

What They're Saying:

Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television, Streaming and Animation: "I try to keep myself in the perspective of the fans and try to remember that I am a fan and why I got into this business in the first place was my love of these characters and love of this universe."

About Marvel Zombies:

The Marvel Zombies concept originated in the pages of Ultimate Fantastic Four in 2005, written by Mark Millar, before spinning off into its own limited series written by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

The original comic run was famous for its dark humor and gruesome depiction of heroes retaining their intellect (and witty banter) while being driven by an insatiable hunger.

The franchise made its MCU debut in the What If...? Season 1 episode "What If... Zombies?!" before spinning off into the 2025 animated series.

In the comics, the "Zombieverse" is designated as Earth-2149.

The contagion in the original comics was a "hunger" loop paradox, whereas the MCU version is a quantum virus brought back by Janet van Dyne.

The Marvel Zombies comic covers are iconic for paying homage to classic Marvel covers, but "zombified," a tradition that has continued through various sequels and spinoffs like Marvel Zombies Return and Marvel Zombies: Resurrection.

