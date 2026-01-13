The Multiverse Expands as M&Ms and Marvel Team-Up for 2026 Global Campaign

The campaign includes character mashups depicting the M&M Spokescandies as Marvel superheroes.

Wolverine's been a loner. He's been a member of the X-Men. But until now, he's never been... An M&M. But everything is possible in the multiverse, as proven by a new partnership that ties M&Ms and Marvel together for a 2026 campaign.

What's Happening:

Mars, the company behind M&Ms, and The Walt Disney Company have announced a new global campaign between M&Ms and Marvel for 2026.

The campaign kicks off in late January and is touted as including "entertaining digital content, incredible experiences and exclusive prizes, merchandise and seven limited-edition collectible packs featuring never-before-seen M&M’S and Marvel character mashups that combine fun, flavor and fandom."

Part of the content will include ads featuring the M&M "Spokescandies" auditioning for their Marvel dream roles. This will also be reflected in character mashups featured on seven limited-edition M&M’S x Marvel packs.

These mashups include Yellow as Wolverine, Red as Deadpool, Blue as Daredevil, Purple as Elektra, Green as She-Hulk, Brown as Yelena and Orange as Red Guardian.

as Wolverine, as Deadpool, as Daredevil, as Elektra, as She-Hulk, as Yelena and as Red Guardian. Wait... Yellow as Wolverine, Red as Deadpool and Green as She-Hulk (obviously) all tracks. But since when is the color blue connected to Daredevil or is Yelena known for wearing brown!? And I get that they could only pick one character for the red M&M and Deadpool is the most popular, but not only is Daredevil an odd one to then still use without giving him that color (same for Elektra too, actually), but then you have Red Guardian whose name literally includes the word Red in it. That's so weird. He's not Orange Guardian, he's Red Guardian! Anyway...

Fans will start to see the limited-edition M&M’S x Marvel packs in March on MMS.com and M&M’S Stores and in broader retail locations later this year.

The press release notes "M&M’S and Disney have a rich history of creating fun, immersive experiences through the colorful M&M’S Stores at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, as well as a myriad of sweet Mars touchpoints across Disney’s theme parks and resorts." It remains to be seen if any of the Marvel collaboration elements be given a larger spotlight at one of those locations.

What They're Saying:

Mindy Hamilton (Senior Vice President of Alliances Marketing & Creative at The Walt Disney Company): “We have a wonderful long-term relationship with Mars that enables us to come together in exciting ways. The Marvel Universe has built a rich legacy through iconic storytelling, resonating with generations of fans, and it was fun to imagine what could happen if M&M’S Spokescandies were part of that fandom, too. The result is an engaging global campaign that honors fans of both brands, celebrating moments of connection and fun!”

Rankin Carroll (Chief Brand Officer, Mars Snacking): At Mars, our global relationship with Disney has always been rooted in a shared belief in the power of fun and creating meaningful moments of connection. M&M'S and Marvel fans share a passion for characters and storytelling. This phase of our collaboration combines the best of both brands to deliver immersive experiences, content and new ways for fans to engage. By leading with what our consumers love, we're inspiring fun, fandom and connection in a way only our two brands can."