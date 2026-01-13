Head Back to Wakanda in Latest Trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"

Things seem to be getting Fantastic around these parts.

The latest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has arrived, and for this one we are heading back to Wakanda. 

What’s Happening: 

  • It appears that the rumors are true and we are, in fact, getting those weekly trailers for the hugely-anticipated new film from Marvel Studios, Avengers: Doomsday, attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • In the latest, we see Namor, Namora, Shuri, and M’Baku, joined by Wakandan and Talokan representatives are all featured in the newest (and theoretical final of four) teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday. 
  • As they move across the landscape, some fans might feel an uneasy energy surrounding Namor, already speculating whose side he might be on once Doctor Doom enters the picture. 
  • As they Shuri and M’Baku walk across the sand, they introduce themselves before the camera centers on Ben Grimm from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, confirming their introduction into the main MCU timeline following their first solo film. 
  • As with the others, we are then promised that Wakandans and The Fantastic Four will return in the new film. 

