Head Back to Wakanda in Latest Trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
Things seem to be getting Fantastic around these parts.
The latest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has arrived, and for this one we are heading back to Wakanda.
What’s Happening:
- It appears that the rumors are true and we are, in fact, getting those weekly trailers for the hugely-anticipated new film from Marvel Studios, Avengers: Doomsday, attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- In the latest, we see Namor, Namora, Shuri, and M’Baku, joined by Wakandan and Talokan representatives are all featured in the newest (and theoretical final of four) teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday.
- As they move across the landscape, some fans might feel an uneasy energy surrounding Namor, already speculating whose side he might be on once Doctor Doom enters the picture.
- As they Shuri and M’Baku walk across the sand, they introduce themselves before the camera centers on Ben Grimm from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, confirming their introduction into the main MCU timeline following their first solo film.
- As with the others, we are then promised that Wakandans and The Fantastic Four will return in the new film.
- Avengers: Doomsday is already garnering plenty of momentum with fans, proving itself to be a major Marvel event with 27 other returning MCU favorites set to appear in the film.
- The Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will be returning to direct this film and its follow up, Avengers: Secret Wars.
- Robert Downey Jr. will also be returning to the MCU for these films, but not as the Tony Stark/Iron Man we all know and love, but in the villainous role of Doctor Doom, which is said to be a variant version of Tony Stark.
- Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18th, 2026. In case you need a constant reminder of that date, be sure to check out a new countdown clock that Marvel has posted as well.
