Marvel’s Ultimate Universe Reaches Its Epic Conclusion This April with "Ultimate Universe Finale" #1

The two-year saga of Earth-6160 comes to a close with a massive one-shot and final issues for the line’s hit series.

Marvel Comics has officially announced the final chapter for its groundbreaking Ultimate Universe (Earth-6160). After two years of critically acclaimed storytelling, the line will conclude this April with Ultimate Universe Finale #1, a special one-shot that gathers the creative teams from across the line for one last goodbye.

What’s Happening:

The end began with Ultimate Endgame #1, released earlier this month, kicking off a five-part event series by Deniz Camp, Jonas Scharf, and Terry Dodson. This April, the entire initiative wraps up with a wave of final issues and a massive conclusion.

Ultimate Universe Finale #1 will feature an all-star roster of creators, including Deniz Camp, Chris Condon, Jonathan Hickman, Bryan Hill, and Peach Momoko. Artists Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli, Marco Checchetto, Juan Frigeri, and Peach Momoko will join them to bid farewell to this iteration of the Ultimate line.

April also marks the end for Ultimate Wolverine and Ultimates. Ultimate Wolverine #16 sees Logan and Phoenix venturing into Limbo. Ultimates #24 features a brutal showdown on Gamma Island against the Hulk.

Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men will conclude their runs in the months leading up to April, setting the stage for this final wave of releases.

The saga culminates in Ultimate Endgame #5, where the heroes of Earth-6160 face a cataclysmic showdown with The Maker, the architect of their twisted reality.

Release Dates:

Ultimates #24: Written by Deniz Camp, Art by Juan Frigeri, Cover by Dike Ruan, On Sale 4/1

Ultimate Wolverine #16: Written by Chris Condon, Art and Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio, On Sale 4/15 Ultimate Endgame #5 (of 5): Written by Deniz Camp, Art by Terry Dodson & Jonas Scharf, Cover by Mark Brooks, On Sale 4/22

Ultimate Universe Finale #1: Written by Deniz Camp, Chris Condon, Jonathan Hickman, Bryan Hill & Peach Momoko, Art by Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli, Marco Checchetto, Juan Frigeri & Peach Momoko, Cover by Phil Noto, On Sale 4/29



The Architect and the Algorithm: Understanding Earth-6160

Unlike the original Ultimate Universe (Earth-1610), which was an attempt to modernize Marvel heroes for the 21st century, Earth-6160 was an artificial construct built on a specific algorithm of subtraction.

The universe was not formed by natural cosmic evolution but by "The Maker" (the villainous Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe).

He used a chronal engine to travel back in time and systematically prevent the origins of Earth’s greatest heroes.

He swatted the radioactive spider away from Peter Parker; he delayed the Fantastic Four’s flight; he left Captain America frozen in ice.

The world was then carved up among a secret "Council of Makers" (including twisted versions of Howard Stark, Obadiah Stane, Captain Britain, and Moon Knight) who ruled the planet through a fragile detente of superpowers.

From the very first issue of Ultimate Invasion, this universe was given a ticking clock.

The City was sealed for two years, giving the heroes exactly that much time to fix the world before The Maker returned.

This April’s finale is the literal expiration of that clock.

More Marvel Comic News: