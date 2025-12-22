Red and Blue Symbiote Mystery: Who Wears the Suit This Time?

Find out who is wearing the suit in the "Web of Venom" one-shot.

A new comic one-shot, Web of Venom #1, is set to bring back the red and blue symbiote costume that recently appeared in Venom. But who’s wearing it this time?

What's Happening:

Recently sparking mischief and confusion, a new Red & Blue Venom suit pays homage to Spider-Man’s iconic black costume change from the 1980s.

Debuted in Battleworld #3 with the introduction of Eddie Parker from Earth-8294, the costume resurfaced in Venom #252, where Mary Jane wore it as the All-New Venom. Venom #252 also featured a backup story by Jordan Morris and Jesús Saíz that expanded on Eddie Parker’s origin

This wild storyline will continue in April with Web of Venom #1, a new one-shot written by Jordan Morris, with art by Ramon Rosanas and Luke Ross.

The one-shot cements the suit’s place in the Marvel Universe as it’s adopted by a fan-favorite Spider-Man character.

There is an even newer symbiote-wearing hero on the scene sporting the red-and-blue Spidey inspired look on the streets of Earth-616… but it’s not Mary Jane Watson, and it’s not Eddie Parker! But it IS someone that Peter Parker knows well…someone both he and Spider-Man have had many encounters with… someone looking to use this new web-slinging identity to make their much-deserved comeback! The saga of the new Red-and-Blue alien costume takes a whole new turn, kicking a classic Spider character into a whole new direction that they have no intention of giving up!

Below, check out the main cover by Stefano Caselli along with a variant cover by Pere Perez and a variant cover spotlighting Luciano Vecchio’s original design for the costume.

Web of Venom #1 hits comic book store shelves on April 8th, 2026.

What They're Saying:

Writer Jordan Morris: “I had so much fun working with the symbiote office on the Eddie Parker alternate universe adventure for the historic Venom issue #252! I can't wait to tell another story that combines the Venom goos with the reds and blues, this time in the 616! I don't want to say too much about who is in the suit this time around, but it's a deeper cut character I've always had a soft spot for (and I think many faithful Marvel readers do too). I can say it's an epic comeback (wink) that fans won't want to miss!”

