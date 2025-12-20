Radiant Return: Marvel Comics Announces New "The Sentry" Series for 2026

The Sentry also returns alongside his self-created arch-nemesis The Void.

Get ready for a new adventure starring one of Marvel's most powerful heroes, with a new The Sentry series set to launch early next year.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics has announced that a brand new The Sentry series is set to launch this March, marking author Paul Jenkins’ first Marvel series in over a decade.

The legendary comic writer is joined by newcomer artist Christian Rosado, fresh off his Marvel debut in Marvel: Black, White & Blood and Guts #3.

Sentry is set to continue the story of one of Marvel’s biggest breakout heroes, redefining Sentry’s place in the Marvel universe.

The Sentry returns alongside his dark counterpart, the Void, a threat born from his own psyche.

The story is a high-stakes epic centered on Marvel’s most dangerous hero, who wields the power of a million exploding suns.

As the Void threatens reality itself, the Sentry must face cosmic forces, criminal empires, and his inner monster.

Reed Richards, Spider-Man, and Kingpin guest-star in a tale of life changing choices and devastating results.

The series follows the Sentry’s live-action debut in Thunderbolts* and precedes his return in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Sentry #1 is set to hit comic stores on March 18th, and features a main cover by Alex Maleev, with variant covers by Francesco Mobili, CAFU, and C.F. Villa.

Let’s take a peak at the incredible covers:

Main Cover by Alex Maleev

Variant by Francesco Mobili

Variant Cover by C.F. Villa

Variant Cover by CAFU

An additional Virgin Variant by Maleev will also be available.

What They’re Saying:

Paul Jenkins, Writer of The Sentry: “I am so proud and excited to be returning to Marvel after a long hiatus. Even better, I get to work once again on the character I created - one who means such a lot to so many people - the Golden Guardian of Good himself: the Sentry! Words can’t express the thanks I owe to my amazing editors, Mark Paniccia and Lauren Amaro, as well as C.B. Cebulski and the entire Marvel crew. I’m back, True Believers!”

Speaking of Marvel:

For video game fans, 2026 will also kick off with an anti-heroic bang!

During last week's The Game Awards, Marvel Rivals announced their latest character set to join the battle this January, which is none other than the Merc with the Mouth.

As part of the latest season of Marvel Rivals, Season 6: Night at the Museum launches January 16, 2026 with Deadpool joining the game.

The storyline follows Gambit and Rogue returning to the Collector’s Museum after an attempted artifact theft.

You can play Marvel Rivals for free now on PC and major gaming consoles.

