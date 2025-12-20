Radiant Return: Marvel Comics Announces New "The Sentry" Series for 2026
The Sentry also returns alongside his self-created arch-nemesis The Void.
Get ready for a new adventure starring one of Marvel's most powerful heroes, with a new The Sentry series set to launch early next year.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics has announced that a brand new The Sentry series is set to launch this March, marking author Paul Jenkins’ first Marvel series in over a decade.
- The legendary comic writer is joined by newcomer artist Christian Rosado, fresh off his Marvel debut in Marvel: Black, White & Blood and Guts #3.
- Sentry is set to continue the story of one of Marvel’s biggest breakout heroes, redefining Sentry’s place in the Marvel universe.
- The Sentry returns alongside his dark counterpart, the Void, a threat born from his own psyche.
- The story is a high-stakes epic centered on Marvel’s most dangerous hero, who wields the power of a million exploding suns.
- As the Void threatens reality itself, the Sentry must face cosmic forces, criminal empires, and his inner monster.
- Reed Richards, Spider-Man, and Kingpin guest-star in a tale of life changing choices and devastating results.
- The series follows the Sentry’s live-action debut in Thunderbolts* and precedes his return in Avengers: Doomsday.
- The Sentry #1 is set to hit comic stores on March 18th, and features a main cover by Alex Maleev, with variant covers by Francesco Mobili, CAFU, and C.F. Villa.
- Let’s take a peak at the incredible covers:
Main Cover by Alex Maleev
Variant by Francesco Mobili
Variant Cover by C.F. Villa
Variant Cover by CAFU
- An additional Virgin Variant by Maleev will also be available.
What They’re Saying:
- Paul Jenkins, Writer of The Sentry: “I am so proud and excited to be returning to Marvel after a long hiatus. Even better, I get to work once again on the character I created - one who means such a lot to so many people - the Golden Guardian of Good himself: the Sentry! Words can’t express the thanks I owe to my amazing editors, Mark Paniccia and Lauren Amaro, as well as C.B. Cebulski and the entire Marvel crew. I’m back, True Believers!”
Speaking of Marvel:
- For video game fans, 2026 will also kick off with an anti-heroic bang!
- During last week's The Game Awards, Marvel Rivals announced their latest character set to join the battle this January, which is none other than the Merc with the Mouth.
- As part of the latest season of Marvel Rivals, Season 6: Night at the Museum launches January 16, 2026 with Deadpool joining the game.
- The storyline follows Gambit and Rogue returning to the Collector’s Museum after an attempted artifact theft.
- You can play Marvel Rivals for free now on PC and major gaming consoles.
Read More Marvel: