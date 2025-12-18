Returning Faces Revealed as Entertainment Weekly Previews Season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again"
Krysten Ritter is back as Jessica Jones!
Entertainment Weekly has shared some first look images from the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, showcasing the return of fan-favorite characters like Jessica Jones and Karen Paige.
What's Happening:
- Daredevil is returning for another season of adventures this March and EW is offering up a preview of the excitement and drama to come.
- Announced earlier this year, Krysten Ritter is set to make her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jessica Jones in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.
- Specifics of Ritter's role remain under wraps, but Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel Television, confirms it's comparable to the presence of Jon Bernthal's Punisher in season 1.
- Season 1 notably chronicled Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Oonofrio) rise to power as the mayor of New York City, and Season 2 will continue that storyline by looking at what it takes to maintain that power. A small amount of time has passed since that last finale, but the city remains under lockdown.
- New additions to the cast include Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor, who are both seen in the photo below. Lillard plays Mr. Charles, another power player in Fisk's orbit, while Taylor portrays New York's Governor Marge McCaffrey.
- Even though his character is dead, Elden Henson is back as Foggy Nelson, alongside Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Paige, who takes a more prominent role than she did in Season 1. You'll see Karen in lots of conversations in secret hideouts and incognito disguises, as displayed in the image below.
- Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere in March on Disney+, with Season 3 already announced.
- All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.
More Disney+ News:
- Swifties will be able to spend Christmas watching the final two episodes of Taylor Swift | The End of an Era, as Disney+ has moved up their release date.
- Early next year, it’s time to play the music and light the lights once again as Sabrina Carpenter guest stars in a special event return of The Muppet Show.
- The Television Critics Association has unveiled its first-ever “TCA Approved: 10 Best Shows of the Year” list, which features four Disney-owned series.
- In the spirit of Spotify Wrapped and other year-end recaps, Disney+ and Hulu have shared some fun facts and tid-bits about 2025 in streaming.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now