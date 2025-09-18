“Daredevil: Born Again” Renewed for Third Season Months Ahead of Second Season’s Debut

The news was confirmed in an interview with Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum.

Prior to next year’s debut of Season 2, the popular reboot of Daredevil – Daredevil: Born Again – has been renewed for a third season.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Daredevil: Born Again will be getting a third season on Disney+ Marvel

will be getting a third season on Series star Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk, previously stated that he and fellow star Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) both thought “there’s a very good chance for a third season."

Before that, a second season is scheduled to drop on Disney+ in March 2026.

Krysten Ritter will be returning as Jessica Jones in the upcoming season. Other cast additions for season two include Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor.

All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.

