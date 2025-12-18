Taylor's Holiday Gift: Final Two Episodes of "The End of an Era" Docuseries to Drop Early on Disney+

Spend Christmas taking a peek behind the curtain of the iconic Eras Tour!

Swifties will be able to spend Christmas watching the final two episodes of Taylor Swift | The End of an Era, as Disney+ has moved up their release date.

What's Happening:

Originally scheduled to drop the day after Christmas, December 26th, episode 5 and 6 of the docuseries taking a behind-the-scenes look at the landmark Era's Tour will now drop ahead of the holiday.

Specifically, the release will come on Tuesday, December 23rd at 12:00 a.m. PT.

The news came via a video message from Taylor to her fans, thanking them for watching, while revealing the earlier release date.

Before that, though, we still have episodes 3 and 4, which will debut on Friday, December 19th at 12:00 a.m. PT.

Taylor Swift | The End of an Era is a six-episode deep dive offering an intimate, all-access look into the development and sheer scale of the history-making Eras Tour. It features appearances from spotlighted performers, friends, and family, including musical guests like Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch.

In celebration of the arrival of the docuseries, we took a look at all the ways you can experience Taylor's music and more on Disney+.

Fans of Taylor Swift in the Central Florida are will want to head to Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World ASAP, as a collection of the singer's iconic tour costumes are now on display, for a limited time.

More Disney+ News: