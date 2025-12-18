Taylor's Holiday Gift: Final Two Episodes of "The End of an Era" Docuseries to Drop Early on Disney+
Spend Christmas taking a peek behind the curtain of the iconic Eras Tour!
Swifties will be able to spend Christmas watching the final two episodes of Taylor Swift | The End of an Era, as Disney+ has moved up their release date.
What's Happening:
- Originally scheduled to drop the day after Christmas, December 26th, episode 5 and 6 of the docuseries taking a behind-the-scenes look at the landmark Era's Tour will now drop ahead of the holiday.
- Specifically, the release will come on Tuesday, December 23rd at 12:00 a.m. PT.
- The news came via a video message from Taylor to her fans, thanking them for watching, while revealing the earlier release date.
- Before that, though, we still have episodes 3 and 4, which will debut on Friday, December 19th at 12:00 a.m. PT.
- Taylor Swift | The End of an Era is a six-episode deep dive offering an intimate, all-access look into the development and sheer scale of the history-making Eras Tour. It features appearances from spotlighted performers, friends, and family, including musical guests like Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch.
- In celebration of the arrival of the docuseries, we took a look at all the ways you can experience Taylor's music and more on Disney+.
- Fans of Taylor Swift in the Central Florida are will want to head to Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World ASAP, as a collection of the singer's iconic tour costumes are now on display, for a limited time.
