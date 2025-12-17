Four Disney Series Named Among TCA’s 10 Best TV Shows of 2025

Paradise, Andor, Alien: Earth, and The Lowdown land on the Television Critics Association’s inaugural “TCA Approved” list

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has unveiled its first-ever “TCA Approved: 10 Best Shows of the Year” list, which features four Disney-owned series.

What Happening:

TCA’s inaugural best of the year list for 2025 just dropped, and Disney has 4 of the 10 critics-approved shows.

The “TCA Approved: 10 Best Shows Of 2025” list was selected by more than 200 members across the United States and Canada.

Hulu’s Paradise made the list, Dan Fogelman’s hit political thriller starring Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, and James Marsden. Paradise is currently in production on Season 2.

The second and final season of Andor on Disney+ claimed a spot, wrapping up the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series.

FX’s Alien: Earth is another TCA-approved series. Earlier today, Disney revealed that the series was the biggest streaming debut of any FX series to date. The show has been greenlit for a second season.

Disney’s newest series on the list also comes from FX, The Lowdown. From Sterlin Harjo (Reservation Dogs), the series stars Ethan Hawke as a citizen journalist who just uncovered a major crime. TCA member Rob Owen of Trib Total Media hailed the show as “a welcome addition to a short list of TV’s best current series.”

TCA Approved: 10 Best Shows of 2025

(Listed in order of premiere)

The Pitt – HBO Max

– HBO Max Severance (Season 2) – Apple TV+

– Apple TV+ Paradise – Hulu

– Hulu Adolescence – Netflix

– Netflix The Studio – Apple TV+

– Apple TV+ Andor (Season 2) – Disney+

– Disney+ Alien: Earth – FX

– FX Task – HBO

– HBO The Lowdown – FX

– FX Pluribus – Apple TV+

What They’re Saying

Andy Dehnart, TCA President and creator/editor of reality blurred: “The TCA’s ’10 Best Shows Of The Year’ selections illustrate 2025 has been a great year for TV and storytelling that has moved critics and fans alike. Our members mostly chose first-year series here, highlighting those shows’ innovation and originality. I can’t wait to see what 2026 brings to our screens. The power of television as entertainment, information, and distraction is more necessary than ever, and TCA’s members are here to help our audiences find exceptional entertainment and learn more about what they’re watching.”