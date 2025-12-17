Disney+ and Hulu Wrapped: 2025 Year in Streaming

It was clearly a big year at Disney+ and Hulu, as showcased by the year-end numbers Disney just shared.

In the spirit of Spotify Wrapped and other year-end recaps, Disney+ and Hulu have shared some fun facts and tid-bits about 2025 in streaming.

What's Happening:

2025 was a big year for Disney's streaming services, and they are touting as much by looking back at some of the iconic programing of the year – from voyaging with Moana, to uncovering secrets in Paradise to joining the rebellion alongside Cassian.

This year also saw the integration of ABC News and ESPN into Disney+, creating one streaming destination for the best in entertainment, news, and sports.

Hulu as a brand was introduced internationally for the first time in 2025, as well.

Programs such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Malcolm in the Middle and Sons of Anarchy joined the billion hours streaming club.

The Most Watched Day of the Year in the US on Disney+ was May 4th, likely spurred on by Star Wars fans and Andor Season 2.

Bluey continued her worldwide domination becoming the Most Watched Series of the Year.

Moana 2 was the Most Watched Movie in every single state and almost every country, bringing in a whopping 80M+ views!

Dancing with the Stars, which itself had a stellar year, was the Most Watched Live Title on Disney+.

FX's Biggest Premiere Ever on Disney+ and Hulu came this year in the form of Alien: Earth, which was recently revealed to be getting a second season.

The nation was seemingly gripped by the story of former momfluencer Ruby Franke, as Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke was Hulu's Most Viewed Docuseries.

Since the ESPN tile launched on Disney+ at the end of 2024, over 90 million hours of sports have been viewed on Disney+. That's equivalent to watching 26 million college football games!

3.4 billion hours of adult animation has been streamed this year, including the well-received return of King of the Hill.

Here are some other facts about streaming in 2025 that Disney+ and Hulu shared.

More Disney+ News: