Disney+ and Hulu Wrapped: 2025 Year in Streaming

It was clearly a big year at Disney+ and Hulu, as showcased by the year-end numbers Disney just shared.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

In the spirit of Spotify Wrapped and other year-end recaps, Disney+ and Hulu have shared some fun facts and tid-bits about 2025 in streaming.

What's Happening:

  • 2025 was a big year for Disney's streaming services, and they are touting as much by looking back at some of the iconic programing of the year – from voyaging with Moana, to uncovering secrets in Paradise to joining the rebellion alongside Cassian.
  • This year also saw the integration of ABC News and ESPN into Disney+, creating one streaming destination for the best in entertainment, news, and sports.
  • Hulu as a brand was introduced internationally for the first time in 2025, as well.
  • Programs such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Malcolm in the Middle and Sons of Anarchy joined the billion hours streaming club.

  • The Most Watched Day of the Year in the US on Disney+ was May 4th, likely spurred on by Star Wars fans and Andor Season 2.

  • Bluey continued her worldwide domination becoming the Most Watched Series of the Year.

  • Moana 2 was the Most Watched Movie in every single state and almost every country, bringing in a whopping 80M+ views!

  • FX's Biggest Premiere Ever on Disney+ and Hulu came this year in the form of Alien: Earth, which was recently revealed to be getting a second season.

  • Since the ESPN tile launched on Disney+ at the end of 2024, over 90 million hours of sports have been viewed on Disney+. That's equivalent to watching 26 million college football games!

  • 3.4 billion hours of adult animation has been streamed this year, including the well-received return of King of the Hill.

  • Here are some other facts about streaming in 2025 that Disney+ and Hulu shared.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now