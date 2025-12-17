Disney+ and Hulu Wrapped: 2025 Year in Streaming
It was clearly a big year at Disney+ and Hulu, as showcased by the year-end numbers Disney just shared.
In the spirit of Spotify Wrapped and other year-end recaps, Disney+ and Hulu have shared some fun facts and tid-bits about 2025 in streaming.
What's Happening:
- 2025 was a big year for Disney's streaming services, and they are touting as much by looking back at some of the iconic programing of the year – from voyaging with Moana, to uncovering secrets in Paradise to joining the rebellion alongside Cassian.
- This year also saw the integration of ABC News and ESPN into Disney+, creating one streaming destination for the best in entertainment, news, and sports.
- Hulu as a brand was introduced internationally for the first time in 2025, as well.
- Programs such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Malcolm in the Middle and Sons of Anarchy joined the billion hours streaming club.
- The Most Watched Day of the Year in the US on Disney+ was May 4th, likely spurred on by Star Wars fans and Andor Season 2.
- Bluey continued her worldwide domination becoming the Most Watched Series of the Year.
- Moana 2 was the Most Watched Movie in every single state and almost every country, bringing in a whopping 80M+ views!
- Dancing with the Stars, which itself had a stellar year, was the Most Watched Live Title on Disney+.
- FX's Biggest Premiere Ever on Disney+ and Hulu came this year in the form of Alien: Earth, which was recently revealed to be getting a second season.
- The nation was seemingly gripped by the story of former momfluencer Ruby Franke, as Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke was Hulu's Most Viewed Docuseries.
- Since the ESPN tile launched on Disney+ at the end of 2024, over 90 million hours of sports have been viewed on Disney+. That's equivalent to watching 26 million college football games!
- 3.4 billion hours of adult animation has been streamed this year, including the well-received return of King of the Hill.
- Here are some other facts about streaming in 2025 that Disney+ and Hulu shared.
More Disney+ News:
- Early next year, it’s time to play the music and light the lights once again as Sabrina Carpenter guest stars in a special event return of The Muppet Show.
- January 2026 on Disney+ brings Percy Jackson, Marvel’s Wonder Man, Phineas and Ferb, Pixar classics, and Indiana Jones. Check out the full list of everything coming next month.
- If you've ever wanted to add an extra level of immersion to your Disney+ viewing experience, then you're in luck – as Disney+ is now available on Meta Quest.
- In celebration of the arrival of the Taylor Swift | The End of an Era docuseries, we're taking a look at all the ways you can experience Taylor's music and more on Disney+.
