Transform Your Disney+ Viewing Experience as the Streaming Service Arrives on Meta Quest
Test your stamina and see if you can watch a movie like "Avatar" on Meta Quest...
If you've ever wanted to add an extra level of immersion to your Disney+ viewing experience, then you're in luck – as Disney+ is now available on Meta Quest.
What's Happening:
- You can now watch all the stories you know and love in an all-new way as Disney+ brings its library of shows and movies to Meta Quest.
- For those unaware, Meta Quest is a virtual reality headset that invites more people than ever to unlock extraordinary possibilities, bringing you closer to reality-defying worlds, live immersive sports, top tier streaming and entertainment.
- As of December 15th, 2025, Disney+ app is now available on the Meta Horizon Store and is enabled on Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S in the U.S.
- An international release will follow in early 2026.
- Meta Quest is Dolby-enabled, so all Disney+ U.S. subscribers can access select titles in Dolby Vision 4K HDR on Quest 3/3s devices. For Dolby Atmos sound, you'll have to upgrade to a Disney+ Premium subscription.
- Disney+ has teased additional updates to the streaming service on Meta Quest to come in 2026.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+’s gender-swapped Holes series, which was based on the Louis Sachar novel of the same name, will not be moving forward.
- In celebration of the arrival of the Taylor Swift | The End of an Era docuseries, we're taking a look at all the ways you can experience Taylor's music and more on Disney+.
- Join Will Smith for a new docuseries that takes him literally from “Pole to Pole” across the globe on an awe-inspiring journey from National Geographic.
- The game’s changed, but The Dodger hasn’t lost his edge. With the first teaser poster now revealed, The Artful Dodger Season 2 is officially on the horizon.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now