Transform Your Disney+ Viewing Experience as the Streaming Service Arrives on Meta Quest

If you've ever wanted to add an extra level of immersion to your Disney+ viewing experience, then you're in luck – as Disney+ is now available on Meta Quest.

What's Happening:

You can now watch all the stories you know and love in an all-new way as Disney+ brings its library of shows and movies to Meta Quest.

For those unaware, Meta Quest is a virtual reality headset that invites more people than ever to unlock extraordinary possibilities, bringing you closer to reality-defying worlds, live immersive sports, top tier streaming and entertainment.

As of December 15th, 2025, Disney+ app is now available on the Meta Horizon Store and is enabled on Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S in the U.S.

An international release will follow in early 2026.

Meta Quest is Dolby-enabled, so all Disney+ U.S. subscribers can access select titles in Dolby Vision 4K HDR on Quest 3/3s devices. For Dolby Atmos sound, you'll have to upgrade to a Disney+ Premium subscription.

Disney+ has teased additional updates to the streaming service on Meta Quest to come in 2026.

More Disney+ News: