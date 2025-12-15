Transform Your Disney+ Viewing Experience as the Streaming Service Arrives on Meta Quest

Test your stamina and see if you can watch a movie like "Avatar" on Meta Quest...
If you've ever wanted to add an extra level of immersion to your Disney+ viewing experience, then you're in luck – as Disney+ is now available on Meta Quest.

What's Happening:

  • You can now watch all the stories you know and love in an all-new way as Disney+ brings its library of shows and movies to Meta Quest.
  • For those unaware, Meta Quest is a virtual reality headset that invites more people than ever to unlock extraordinary possibilities, bringing you closer to reality-defying worlds, live immersive sports, top tier streaming and entertainment.
  • As of December 15th, 2025, Disney+ app is now available on the Meta Horizon Store and is enabled on Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S in the U.S.
  • An international release will follow in early 2026.

  • Meta Quest is Dolby-enabled, so all Disney+ U.S. subscribers can access select titles in Dolby Vision 4K HDR on Quest 3/3s devices. For Dolby Atmos sound, you'll have to upgrade to a Disney+ Premium subscription.
  • Disney+ has teased additional updates to the streaming service on Meta Quest to come in 2026.

