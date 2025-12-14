Officially Buried: Disney+'s Gender-Swapped "Holes" TV Series Will Not Move Forward

The pilot was ordered at the beginning of 2025.

Disney+’s gender-swapped Holes series, which was based on the Louis Sachar novel of the same name, will not be moving forward.

Variety is reporting that the Disney+ TV adaptation of Holes will not be moving forward at the streamer.

Disney+ ordered the pilot of the series earlier this year, which would have been a gender-swapped adaptation of the storyline popularized by Louis Sachar’s 1998 novel and Disney’s 2003 film.

In the original Louis Sachar novel and Disney’s 2003 film, the story focuses on Stanley Yelnats (Shia LaBeouf) as he gets sent to a detention camp after being accused of stealing a pair of shoes. While there, the ruthless warden (Sigourney Weaver) forces him and the other teenage boys to dig holes all day.

Set to star in the series, Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant, and Shay Rudolph were set to anchor the series.

The trio was set to be joined by Flor Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Noah Cottrell, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke, and Maeve Press.

Written by Alina Mankin, Disney+’s Holes followed a similar path, with Hayley (Rudolph) taking the place of Stanley.

Kinnear was set to play the Warden, who forces the teenage girls to dig holes all day at Camp Yucca.

Bryant would have played Sissy, an employee of Camp Yucca with a bubbly, camp counselor type personality.

Rudolph would have played Hayley, who ends up at Camp Yucca after being wrongly accused of a crime.

Alicea would have played Queenie, a hardened and fearless leader among the other campers.

Amoda would have taken on the role of Thumbelina, a bold and unapologetic camper who fears nothing.

Cottrell had been assigned Kitch, a member of the kitchen staff at Camp Yucca. The character was described as a stickler for the rules, who learns a secret that will make him even more intent on maintaining his position.

Daniels would have taken on Mars, a charismatic brainiac who is a bit of a player around the other queer female campers.

Dieterlen would have played Sticky, a fashion loving, effeminate, optimist, who can lock in when needed.

Doke would have taken on Eyeball, an artist who sees the world through a different lens.

Press would have played Shrimp. Aptly named for her small size, her blunt and unusual essence separates her from the other girls.

While initially the series seemed like an interesting idea, it must not have come together in a way that Disney felt was worthy of following up the fan-favorite 2003 film.

Luckily, fans can still check out Holes on Disney+!

