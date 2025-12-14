Officially Buried: Disney+'s Gender-Swapped "Holes" TV Series Will Not Move Forward
The pilot was ordered at the beginning of 2025.
Disney+’s gender-swapped Holes series, which was based on the Louis Sachar novel of the same name, will not be moving forward.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that the Disney+ TV adaptation of Holes will not be moving forward at the streamer.
- Disney+ ordered the pilot of the series earlier this year, which would have been a gender-swapped adaptation of the storyline popularized by Louis Sachar’s 1998 novel and Disney’s 2003 film.
- In the original Louis Sachar novel and Disney’s 2003 film, the story focuses on Stanley Yelnats (Shia LaBeouf) as he gets sent to a detention camp after being accused of stealing a pair of shoes. While there, the ruthless warden (Sigourney Weaver) forces him and the other teenage boys to dig holes all day.
- Set to star in the series, Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant, and Shay Rudolph were set to anchor the series.
- The trio was set to be joined by Flor Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Noah Cottrell, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke, and Maeve Press.
- Written by Alina Mankin, Disney+’s Holes followed a similar path, with Hayley (Rudolph) taking the place of Stanley.
- Kinnear was set to play the Warden, who forces the teenage girls to dig holes all day at Camp Yucca.
- Bryant would have played Sissy, an employee of Camp Yucca with a bubbly, camp counselor type personality.
- Rudolph would have played Hayley, who ends up at Camp Yucca after being wrongly accused of a crime.
- Alicea would have played Queenie, a hardened and fearless leader among the other campers.
- Amoda would have taken on the role of Thumbelina, a bold and unapologetic camper who fears nothing.
- Cottrell had been assigned Kitch, a member of the kitchen staff at Camp Yucca. The character was described as a stickler for the rules, who learns a secret that will make him even more intent on maintaining his position.
- Daniels would have taken on Mars, a charismatic brainiac who is a bit of a player around the other queer female campers.
- Dieterlen would have played Sticky, a fashion loving, effeminate, optimist, who can lock in when needed.
- Doke would have taken on Eyeball, an artist who sees the world through a different lens.
- Press would have played Shrimp. Aptly named for her small size, her blunt and unusual essence separates her from the other girls.
- While initially the series seemed like an interesting idea, it must not have come together in a way that Disney felt was worthy of following up the fan-favorite 2003 film.
- Luckily, fans can still check out Holes on Disney+!
Read More Disney+