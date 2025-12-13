Watch Along with A "Percy Jackson" Season Two Watch Party Starring Series Stars

Careful...they DO talk through the show.

There are tons and tons of fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the biggest of which may be the stars of the show themselves, as evidenced through a special new season two watch party.

What’s Happening:

Fans everywhere have already binged what they can of the new second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.

The series has a ton of fans, chief among them are the stars of the show who gathered together for a special watch party.

Together, Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse LaRue), and Daniel Diemer (Tyson) watched the first two episodes of the acclaimed series.

While watching, they shared stories, played games, and gave fans insight into the new season of the series, which has already been greenlit for a third season well ahead of this season’s debut.

For even more insight into the series, Scobell himself will take part in a special discussion about the show at the 92NY next week.

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.

In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.

Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

The new season has premiered on Disney+, and will continue with new episodes weekly. You can also find out what we thought of the next season in our review.

You can catch Season Two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians now streaming on Disney+.

