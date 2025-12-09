Walker Scobell Set to Discuss Season 2 of "Percy Jackson" In Special Conversation at 92NY

The conversation doubles as a live recording of the "Happy Sad Confused" Podcast

With Percy Jackson and the Olympians season two just around the corner, the star of the series will be partaking in a special conversation at the 92NY.

What’s Happening:

Taking place on December 19th (after the premiere of the second season on December 10th), Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell is set to sit down with Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz at the 92NY Geffen Stage at Kauffman Concert Hall for a special conversation.

The conversation follows an advance episode screening from the second season of the smash hit Disney+ series, and is also a live recording of Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Together, they’ll talk about what’s changed for Percy, Annabeth, and Grover this season, as well as some story arcs, fun tales from the set and more.

Tickets for the in-person viewing and advance screening of the episode are available now at the official 92NY website, starting at $50.

If you can’t make it to the actual venue, streaming access can also be purchased, starting at $25.00. Note that the advance screening of the episodes will not be included, and only the Scobell/Horowitz conversation will be streamed.

Scobell stars as the titular character in the hit series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. For his performance, he won the Favorite Male Kids TV Star award at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and starred alongside Michael Douglas in the drama, Looking Through Water.

Horowitz has been a host for MTV and Comedy Central, being the face of MTV News’ movies coverage since 2006. He also hosts the Comedy Central talk show, Untitled Josh Horowitz Show, and has had his interview podcast, Happy Sad Confused, since 2014.

Days Away:

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.

In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.

Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

The new season is set to debut on December 10th on Disney+, with new episodes weekly. You can also find out what we thought of the next season in our review.