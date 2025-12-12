Marvel's Actors Unscripted: Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery Promote "Wonder Man" in New Parody Interview
"Wonder Man" hits Disney+ on January 27th.
On a new YouTube video posted by Marvel Entertainment, Wonder Man’s Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery sit down together for a chaotic parody interview filled with chicken wings and puppies.
What’s Happening:
- With Marvel’s Wonder Man set to premier next month on Disney+, Marvel Entertainment is ready to get fans excited for the series with a new parody video.
- Titled Actors Unscripted, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man/Simon Williams) and Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery) sit down in a promo interview fashion.
- Playing their respective characters, Simon Williams, who gained his powers on the set of the Wonder Man film remake, is there to promote his film.
- What feels like an ordinary interview quickly transforms into chaos, as a plate of chicken wings are brought out mocking Hot Ones, a group of puppies were thrown on the actors as a jab at BuzzFeed, and a proposed lie detector test a la Vanity Fair.
- Simon Williams storms out of the interview as it continues to get even more ridiculous.
- Wonder Man, which is set to debut on Disney+ on January 27th, will explore a farcical look at Hollywood and the entertainment industry.
- I’m sure this short skit is just a taste of the hilarity yet to come.
- All 8 episodes of Wonder Man will debut simultaneously.
Read More Marvel: