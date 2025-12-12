Marvel's Actors Unscripted: Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery Promote "Wonder Man" in New Parody Interview

"Wonder Man" hits Disney+ on January 27th.
On a new YouTube video posted by Marvel Entertainment, Wonder Man’s Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery sit down together for a chaotic parody interview filled with chicken wings and puppies. 

  • With Marvel’s Wonder Man set to premier next month on Disney+, Marvel Entertainment is ready to get fans excited for the series with a new parody video. 
  • Titled Actors Unscripted, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man/Simon Williams) and Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery) sit down in a promo interview fashion. 
  • Playing their respective characters, Simon Williams, who gained his powers on the set of the Wonder Man film remake, is there to promote his film. 
  • What feels like an ordinary interview quickly transforms into chaos, as a plate of chicken wings are brought out mocking Hot Ones, a group of puppies were thrown on the actors as a jab at BuzzFeed, and a proposed lie detector test a la Vanity Fair.
  • Simon Williams storms out of the interview as it continues to get even more ridiculous. 

  • Wonder Man, which is set to debut on Disney+ on January 27th, will explore a farcical look at Hollywood and the entertainment industry. 
  • I’m sure this short skit is just a taste of the hilarity yet to come. 
  • All 8 episodes of Wonder Man will debut simultaneously. 

