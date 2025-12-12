Marvel's Actors Unscripted: Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery Promote "Wonder Man" in New Parody Interview

On a new YouTube video posted by Marvel Entertainment, Wonder Man’s Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery sit down together for a chaotic parody interview filled with chicken wings and puppies.

What’s Happening:

With Marvel’s Wonder Man set to premier next month on Disney+, Marvel Entertainment is ready to get fans excited for the series with a new parody video.

Titled Actors Unscripted, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man/Simon Williams) and Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery) sit down in a promo interview fashion.

Playing their respective characters, Simon Williams, who gained his powers on the set of the Wonder Man film remake, is there to promote his film.

What feels like an ordinary interview quickly transforms into chaos, as a plate of chicken wings are brought out mocking Hot Ones, a group of puppies were thrown on the actors as a jab at BuzzFeed, and a proposed lie detector test a la Vanity Fair.

Simon Williams storms out of the interview as it continues to get even more ridiculous.

Wonder Man, which is set to debut on Disney+ on January 27th, will explore a farcical look at Hollywood and the entertainment industry.

I’m sure this short skit is just a taste of the hilarity yet to come.

All 8 episodes of Wonder Man will debut simultaneously.

Read More Marvel: