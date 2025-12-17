It's Time To Muppets (with Special Guest Sabrina Carpenter) On The New Muppet Show Teaser Tonight!
If there were ever any manchildren to be surrounded by - it's The Muppets.
Early next year, it’s time to play the music and light the lights once again as Sabrina Carpenter guest stars in a special event return of The Muppet Show.
What’s Happening:
- Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are back with a brand-new special event, for which a teaser was released today.
- Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!
- Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman and Matt Vogel will perform the majority of the iconic Muppet characters in this production, supported by a talented team of additional performers.
- Dave Goelz, who has performed with The Muppets for over 50 years, was one of the performers on the original The Muppet Show and originated the characters Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, among many others.
- The special event is directed by Alex Timbers, who also serves as executive producer. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers for Point Grey Pictures; David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter and Michael Steinbach are executive producers for The Muppets Studio; Sabrina Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson are executive producers.
- The Muppet Show arrives on February 4th, 2026, returning for the special event on Disney+ and ABC.
It’s Time To Re-Meet The Muppets:
- Devotees may recall the original version of The Muppet Show, which ran from 1976 to 1981.
- Similar to the casting of Sabrina Carpenter in this special event, the original show featured notable guest stars in each episode, including Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Debbie Harry, Gladys Knight, Liza Minelli, Paul Simon, and many, many others.
- Over time, it has become one of the most influential shows ever created, framed as a backstage look at a chaotic vaudeville production, with complete mayhem happening around what appears to be a perfect performance on stage.
- The guest stars helped this, especially as they play and act alongside The Muppets, typically as a serious and “normal” individual against the chaotic Muppet characters.
- More importantly, the show was smart, self-aware, and appealed to adults arguably more than it appealed to the children who were viewing.
- Each season of The Muppet Show is currently available to stream on Disney+
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com