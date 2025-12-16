Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2026

January 2026 kicks off the new year on Disney+ with a packed lineup that blends blockbuster franchises, long-awaited originals, and a deep bench of fan-favorite library titles. From the final episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 and Marvel’s behind-the-scenes–inspired Wonder Man to a treasure trove of classic Indiana Jones films and fresh episodes for Disney Jr. favorites, there’s something for every kind of viewer. Here’s a look at everything coming next month, including new exclusives, returning series, library additions, and themed always-on Streams rolling out throughout the month.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Disneyland Handcrafted - Date To Be Announced

Disneyland Handcrafted chronicles the exhilarating year that gave rise to The Happiest Place on Earth. Built entirely from rare archival footage and original audio recordings, the film reveals the extraordinary artistry, grit and pressure it took hundreds of craftspeople to bring Walt Disney's dream project of Disneyland to fruition — from groundbreaking to Opening Day.

TV Shows

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2)

After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover, and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

January 7 - Episode 6

January 14 - Episode 7

January 21 - Episode 8 (Season finale)

Agent P, Under C: Shorts

“Agent P, Under C” follows Perry the Platypus, who returns as his alter ego Agent P, as he takes on a new undercover mission to stop animal enemies from rival spy organization A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (the Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has an Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).

January 16 - All Episodes Streaming

Wonder Man

Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man.” These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

January 27 at 6pm PT - All Episodes Streaming

New Library Additions

Thursday, January 1

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Friday, January 2

The Big Year

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Sunday, January 4

Incredible Northern Vets (Season 2)

Monday, January 5

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 7

Wednesday, January 7

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - New Episode

Friday, January 9

The Tale of Silyan

Theme Song Takeover (Season 5)

Saturday, January 10

The Artful Dodger (Season 1) (Hulu Original)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) - New Episodes

Monday, January 12

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 8

Wednesday, January 14

Hey A.J.! - Premiere

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - New Episode

Pole to Pole with Will Smith - All Episodes Streaming

Saturday, January 17

America's Funniest Home Videos (New Seasons)

Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) - New Episodes

Monday, January 18

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) - Premiere

Tuesday, January 19

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 9

Thursday, January 22

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Friday, January 23

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel - New Episodes

Monday, January 26

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 10

Wednesday, January 28

Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid (Season 2)

Friday, January 30

Pupstruction Construction - All Episodes Streaming

Companion Video Podcasts

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast - New episodes drop weekly on Wednesdays, timed to the release of each new series episode.

Streams

New Streams launch this month, offering Premium subscribers carefully curated, continuous programming.

Phineas and Ferb - Launches January 6

“I know what we’re gonna do today!” The Phineas and Ferb Stream is back, delivering an always‑on feed of every episode of the beloved series, plus movies, specials, and brand-new adventures from Season 5.

High School Musical - Launches January 7

Disney+ is celebrating the 20th anniversary of High School Musical with a marathon featuring all three films, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, and every season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.



Pixar - Launches January 8

Filled with unforgettable characters and heartwarming adventures, Pixar’s films and shorts have defined generations of animation. This January, Disney+ honors the legacy of Pixar Animation Studios with an always-on stream featuring many of the Studio’s most storied classics.