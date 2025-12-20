That's a Wrap! "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Moves to Post-Production Ahead of July 2026 Release
Filming has wrapped on the fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland.
Production has wrapped on the fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
What's Happening:
- The film's director Destin Daniel Cretton shared a heartfelt message and a few images from the set, revealing that filming has wrapped.
- Here's what Cretton had to say:
- "I’m so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I’ve ever been a part of. To @nik__ki, for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back. To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions. To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen. And of course, to @tomholland2013, for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That’s a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!"
- Interestingly, filming wrapping on Spider-Man: Brand New Day coincided with the end of filming on Star Wars: Starfighter.
- The story for the film picks up from No Way Home, with the world forgetting that Peter Parker was Spider-Man — including Zendaya’s MJ.
- The script will once again be provided by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal producing.
- Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has joined the cast of the film in an unconfirmed role, which is heavily rumored to be either Jean Grey or Mary Jane Watson.
- Mark Ruffalo will be back as Bruce Banner, AKA The Incredible Hulk, serving as this film’s mentor type to Peter Parker.
- Also joining the cast is Jon Bernthal, who will be bringing his iconic performance as the Punisher to the big screen.
- A video released over the summer gave us our first look at Holland on the set of the film.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release in theaters on July 31st, 2026.
More Disney Movie News:
- Avatar: Fire and Ash is off to a strong start at the box office, earning $12 million in domestic preview screenings on Thursday.
- ZOMBIES star Freya Skye is among the actresses who have screen-tested for the role of Rapunzel in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled.
- A new spot for the upcoming survival/horror film, Send Help, has arrived ahead of the 20th Century Studios film’s arrival next month.
- 28 upcoming films have been given tax credits by the state of California, including a mystery project from 20th Century Studios.