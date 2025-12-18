Freya Skye Among Actresses Screen Tested for Rapunzel in Upcoming Live-Action Adaptation of “Tangled”
Sarah Catherine Hook, who starred in the most recent season of "The White Lotus," is also among those up for the role.
The search for an actress to play Rapunzel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled continues, with Disney conducting screen tests and chemistry readings in London last week.
What's Happening:
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has begun screen tests and chemistry readings in London for the parts of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in a planned live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated film.
- For Rapunzel, those who have tested include:
- Freya Skye (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires)
- Sarah Catherine Hook (The White Lotus)
- Teagan Croft (DC's Titans)
- Olivia-Mai Barrett (Invasion)
- The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung is also reportedly in the mix, but was unable to test due to scheduling conflicts.
- Those who have tested for Flynn Rider include ZOMBIES star Milo Manheim, Charlie Gillespie (Totally Killer), and newcomer Gilli Jones.
- As far as Mother Gothel goes, Scarlett Johansson was previously rumored to be taking on the role, but that is no longer the case, as the actress has a full schedule lined up for 2026.
- A decision is expected sooner rather than later, as Disney is eyeing for production to begin the UK this June. However, production could change depending on who is cast.
- The film will be directed by Rocketman director Michael Gracey.
More Disney Movie News:
- A new spot for the upcoming survival/horror film, Send Help, has arrived ahead of the 20th Century Studios’ film’s arrival next month.
- A new video is taking us behind-the-scenes to look at how some wondrous technology brings the stunning performances of the actors of Avatar: Fire and Ash to life.
- 28 upcoming films have been given tax credits by the state of California, including a mystery project from 20th Century Studios.
- See what Disney projects from the last year have made the initial Oscars shortlists. Spoiler: ILM has quite the monopoly.
