98th Oscars Shortlists Announced in Twelve Categories
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in 12 categories for the 98th Academy Awards. While only shortlists for twelve categories were announced, The Walt Disney Company still has a presence on some of these lists, which you can see below.
Featured below are categories which The Walt Disney Company are nominated for. Titles or contributions from The Walt Disney Company are highlighted in bold print. You can see the full shortlists at Oscars.org.
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Bugonia”
- “Captain America: Brave New World”
- “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Hedda”
- “A House of Dynamite”
- “Jay Kelly”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Nuremberg”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Train Dreams”
- “Tron: Ares”
- “Truth and Treason”
- “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Wicked: For Good”
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
- “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” from “Tron: Ares”
- “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- “Dream As One” from “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Drive” from “F1”
- “Dying To Live” from “Billy Idol Should Be Dead”
- “The Girl In The Bubble” from “Wicked: For Good”
- “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Highest 2 Lowest” from “Highest 2 Lowest”
- “I Lied To You” from “Sinners”
- “Last Time (I Seen The Sun)” from “Sinners”
- “No Place Like Home” from “Wicked: For Good”
- “Our Love” from “The Ballad of Wallis Island”
- “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” from “Come See Me in the Good Light”
- “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”
- “Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”
SOUND
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”
- “Superman”
- “Wicked: For Good”
VISUAL EFFECTS
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “The Electric State” (ILM)
- “F1” (ILM)
- “Frankenstein” (ILM)
- “Jurassic World Rebirth” (ILM)
- “The Lost Bus” (ILM)
- “Sinners” (ILM)
- “Superman” (ILM)
- “Tron: Ares”
- “Wicked: For Good” (ILM)
Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22nd, 2026, and the ceremony will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 15th, 2026 – once again hosted by Conan O'Brien.
