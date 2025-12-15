"Zootopia 2" Becomes the Top Grossing Hollywood Film of 2025
The animated sequel overtook "Lilo & Stitch" in just 19 days.
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 has taken the world by storm in just a few weeks, already becoming the highest grossing Motion Picture Association film of the year.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that Zootopia 2 has officially taken the top spot as the highest Hollywood film of 2025.
- Overtaking Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch for the title, Zootopia 2 now sits at $100 million above it.
- Sitting at $1.13 billion, the Zootopia sequel sits behind just one film, as China’s animated hit Ne Zha 2 hit a whopping $1.9 billion at the global box office.
- The film has now taken over the record as the highest grossing animated film of all time, it’ll be interesting to see how close Zootopia 2 gets to the film with its strong presence in China.
- Zootopia 2 hit the $1 billion mark in just 17 days, the fast PG film to achieve the feat.
- While it is unlikely to reach the record smashing box office numbers of Ne Zha 2, Zootopia 2 is absolutely on track to make it up into the top 5 with ease.
- Currently, behind Ne Zha 2 is Inside Out 2 ($1.7B), Frozen II ($1.45B), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.36B), and Frozen ($1.28B).
- Sitting at $877 million internationally, it is soon to be only the second animated film to cross $1 billion at the box office.
Zootopia 2 at Disney Parks:
- There are plenty of ways to jump into the fun of Zootopia 2 at Disney Parks across the globe!
- Shanghai Disneyland, which features the world’s only Zootopia land, has added new details around the land, including the Zootopia: Hot Pursuit attraction.
- Hong Kong Disneyland is also offering some limited-time fun, with meet and greets and plenty of merch.
- Disneyland is hosting meet and greets with Nick, Judy, and Officer Clawhauser at Disney California Adventure.
- At Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, a new show in the Tree of Life Theater, takes place on Zoogether Day.
- Guests are able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."
- Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Parks vacation needs.
Read More Zootopia 2:
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Michelle Obama, Macaulay Culkin, and More to Appear Week of December 15th
- Lindsay Lohan Has Wild "Zootopia" Experience at Walt Disney World
"Zootopia 2" Details Populate Shanghai Disney Resort Land as Movie Takes World By Storm