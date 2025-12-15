"Zootopia 2" Becomes the Top Grossing Hollywood Film of 2025

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 has taken the world by storm in just a few weeks, already becoming the highest grossing Motion Picture Association film of the year.

What’s Happening:

Variety is reporting that Zootopia 2 has officially taken the top spot as the highest Hollywood film of 2025.

Overtaking Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch for the title, Zootopia 2 now sits at $100 million above it.

Sitting at $1.13 billion, the Zootopia sequel sits behind just one film, as China’s animated hit Ne Zha 2 hit a whopping $1.9 billion at the global box office.

The film has now taken over the record as the highest grossing animated film of all time, it’ll be interesting to see how close Zootopia 2 gets to the film with its strong presence in China.

Zootopia 2 hit the $1 billion mark in just 17 days, the fast PG film to achieve the feat.

While it is unlikely to reach the record smashing box office numbers of Ne Zha 2, Zootopia 2 is absolutely on track to make it up into the top 5 with ease.

Currently, behind Ne Zha 2 is Inside Out 2 ($1.7B), Frozen II ($1.45B), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.36B), and Frozen ($1.28B).

Sitting at $877 million internationally, it is soon to be only the second animated film to cross $1 billion at the box office.

Zootopia 2 at Disney Parks:

There are plenty of ways to jump into the fun of Zootopia 2 at Disney Parks across the globe!

Shanghai Disneyland, which features the world’s only Zootopia land, has added new details around the land, including the Zootopia: Hot Pursuit attraction.

Hong Kong Disneyland is also offering some limited-time fun, with meet and greets and plenty of merch.

Disneyland is hosting meet and greets with Nick, Judy, and Officer Clawhauser at Disney California Adventure.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, a new show in the Tree of Life Theater, takes place on Zoogether Day.

Guests are able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."

Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Parks vacation needs.

Read More Zootopia 2:

"Zootopia 2" Details Populate Shanghai Disney Resort Land as Movie Takes World By Storm