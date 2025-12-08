"Zootopia 2" Details Populate Shanghai Disney Resort Land as Movie Takes World By Storm

But when is the Marsh Market expansion coming?

For what could be the first time for this kind of scenario, details and easter eggs from Zootopia 2 arrived hand in hand with the debut of the film in the Zootopia-themed land at Shanghai Disney Resort.

What’s Happening:

Zootopia 2 is a global phenomenon, taking the world’s box offices by storm. Though it opened in 2023, the first Zootopia-themed land at a Disney Park also features new details that arrived with the new film.

Guests visiting Shanghai Disneyland and exploring the new area can see details, easter eggs, and references to the new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Additionally, Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer, Jared Bush, who also served as the writer and co-director of Zootopia and Zootopia 2 visited the land when it opened, inspired by the streets and unique locations, incorporating them into the sequel.

Currently, as part of the fun celebrating the new film, Guests can now find signage and elements incorporating Marsh Market, and experience the new song from the film, “Zoo,” as performed by Gazelle in the land’s signature attraction - Zootopia: Hot Pursuit.

There are reportedly over 30 brand new details and easter eggs referencing the new film to find, including references to new characters from the sequel that can be found inside the queue for the aforementioned attraction.

If you’re at the Shanghai Disney Resort, be sure to look out for Gary De’Snake throughout the land, and Dr. Fuzzby’s office as well.

For the flip side, and finding the plethora of easter eggs, details, and references in the movie itself, Zootopia 2, be sure to check out Alex’s round up.

Zootopia 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.