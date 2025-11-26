"Zootopia 2" Fun at Hong Kong Disneyland: Merchandise, Munchies, Meet & Greets, and Gary De'Snake

Walt Disney Animation Studios newest animated hit Zootopia 2 has arrived in theaters! Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland can jump into some amazing limited-time offerings inspired by the sequel.

What’s Happening:

Happy Zootopia 2 release day to all who celebrate!

The Walt Disney Animation Studios sequel, which is out now in theaters around the world, picks up where Zootopia left off.

Rookie officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are assigned a high-stakes mission by Chief Bogo that could determine their future in the ZPD.

Their investigation brings them face-to-face with Gary De’Snake, a mysterious pit viper whose arrival threatens the balance of the entire metropolis.

To crack the case amid pressure from the ZPD and competing outside interests, they must go undercover in unfamiliar corners of the city.

Their deep-cover work tests their partnership as they uncover a hidden conspiracy involving the growing presence of reptiles around Zootopia.

But heading to the theater isn’t the only way you can celebrate Zootopia 2!

Thanks to Disney Parks Blog, we have a look at all the amazing limited-time Zootopia 2 experiences found at Disney Parks around the world, including Hong Kong Disneyland.

Starting tomorrow, November 27th, Nick and Judy will arrive at the park in all new outfits, which premiered at Walt Disney World earlier this month.

Guests should also keep their eyes peeled for posters around the land, and, if they are lucky, they may even spot Gary De’Snake.

After a day of crime fighting, guests will also have the opportunity to head to a brand-new donut shot at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.

There, guests will find donut-themed goodies like scrunchies, cushions, plush rings, and donut socks packaged in donut boxes.

A lineup of merchandise and snacks will also be available, including recording carrot keychains, shoulder plushes, themed apparel and accessories, Zootopia Donuts, Judy’s Waffle, Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cakes, and Bunnyburrow Blueberry Pie.

For those looking to head to Hong Kong Disneyland, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Parks vacation needs.

