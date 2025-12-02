"Zootopia 2" Characters Take Over DCA with New Meet-and-Greet Experience

Oh-em-Goodness!! Fans can now meet Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, and, for the first time ever, Officer Clawhauser at Disney California Adventure Park.

Zootopia fans, get your paws ready! There is a brand-new character experience that brings the stars of Zootopia 2 straight from the big screen to the streets of Disney California Adventure Park.





This brand-new meet-and-greet features Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, and Officer Clawhauser all sporting their updated looks from Zootopia 2. The trio is now greeting guests in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure Park, giving fans a chance to meet these beloved characters in their fresh sequel outfits.

The meet and greet set look slike the facade of the Marsh Market and even features a statue of Gary De’Snake. Formerly, Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps were meeting out on the pathway between Grizzly River Run and Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, so it’s nice to see them meet in their very own themed area.

For the first time ever in the parks, Officer Clawhauser is meeting guests in person. Guests can spot him greeting fans with his signature enthusiasm. With his vibrant uniform, bright smile, and love for all things pop culture, he brings the heart (and humor) of the ZPD straight into the park.

Nick and Judy aren’t just stopping by, they’re stepping out in style. Their updated sequel costumes give fans a sneak peek at the costume design evolution coming in Zootopia 2. Judy sports refreshed officer gear inspired by her next big mission, while Nick’s look reflects his casual look for the ZPD.





Zootopia 2 continues to impress over the holiday weekend, as Deadline reports that the film has obtained the biggest global launch for any movie in 2025 at an estimated $556.4 million through Sunday.

