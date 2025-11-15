Photos: Santa’s Holiday Visit Returns to Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Meet, greet, and get merry in Grizzly Peak!

The holidays have officially kicked off at Disney California Adventure, and deep in the heart of Grizzly Peak, something merry and magical has returned with Santa’s Holiday Visit at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail!





What’s Happening:

Santa’s Holiday Visit has once again transformed Redwood Creek Challenge Trail into a cozy, woodland retreat where guests can meet the big man himself in one of the most picturesque settings in the park.

Tucked among towering pines and lantern-lit pathways, this seasonal experience turns the trail’s rustic atmosphere into Santa’s scenic outpost.

Guests can wander through charming, nature-inspired décor featuring garlands, woodland critters, and festive details that blend seamlessly into the forested surroundings. And of course, meet Santa Claus himself.

Santa's Holiday Visit also offers Guests special seasonal activity maps that show the themed offerings within the Challenge Trail, as well as a "Gift Hide and Seek" scavenger hunt.

Families can step into Santa’s Cabin, a warm and inviting photo location where Santa listens to holiday wishes and poses for pictures. Disney PhotoPass photographers are on hand to capture the moment, though guests can also use personal devices.

Beyond the meet-and-greet, the surrounding trail features playful, holiday-themed activities for young explorers, allowing families to enjoy the full Redwood Creek experience during their visit. The area’s rope bridges, rock walls, slides, and lookout towers remain open, giving kids plenty of space to burn off excitement while staying immersed in the seasonal atmosphere.

Santa’s Holiday Visit offers a peaceful and picturesque break from the bustle of the parks with a dash of North Pole magic!





