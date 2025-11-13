"Zootopia 2" Brings Clawhauser to Disneyland Resort for the First Time
The gentle giant will make his debut at Disney California Adventure.
The arrival of Zootopia 2 is bringing with it a new character for guests to meet and greet at Disneyland Resort in the form of Clawhauser.
What's Happening:
- The Zootopia Police Department's ever-friendly desk clerk, Clawhauser, is making his debut at Disney California Adventure park. He'll be appearing for a limited time beginning Monday, November 24th, the same week Zootopia 2 opens in theaters.
- Besides Clawhauser, you can also look out for appearances from Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde - although they appear fairly regularly at DCA.
- While Judy and Nick have been an on and off presence in Disney Parks since the first Zootopia opened in 2016, it's been a more gradual build for Clawhauser. In August, he was seen onstage at Destination D23, no doubt in anticipation of his new Parks-ready costume making its outdoor debut as Zootopia 2 opened.
- Prior to that, Clawhauser appeared in a Zootopia parade at Shanghai Disneyland. However, this costume was inflatable, making it not so ready for meet and greets (and sometimes leading to Clawhauser looking quite literally deflated).
- As seen in the photos at the top of the page, Zootopia 2 stars Ke Huy Quan and Ginnifer Goodwin recently paid a visit to California Adventure, where they hung out with Clawhauser, Nick and Judy.
- The new Zootopia 2 experiences will also include new “How to Draw” lessons at Animation Academy in California Adventure for Quan's new character, Gary De’Snake, beginning Nov. 14, 2025.
- Zootopia 2 opens in theaters everywhere on November 26th.
