Photos/Video: A Taste of the Holidays! Disneyland Resort Unwraps Its First Look at 2025 Food, Beverage & Seasonal Novelties
The holiday magic is already on the menu at the Disneyland Resort, and your taste buds are in for a festive feast! From November 14 through January 7, the Disneyland Resort turns into a winter wonderland of culinary delights, offering a wide array of seasonal eats and drinks across quick-service counters, table-service restaurants, and the Festival of the Holidays marketplaces.
Festival of the Holidays at Disney California Adventure adds global flavor to the mix with dishes that celebrate traditions from Christmas, Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and more, plus distinctive beverages and sweet treats. Whether you’re indulging in festive sweets like the Mickey-shaped Gingerbread Cookie or savoring savory innovations at the food kiosks, the season’s menu invites you to explore and celebrate with every bite. Let’s take a look at some of the novelties and food offerings in store for the holiday season.
Food, Beverage, and Snack Offerings
Food & Beverage Novelty Items
Festival of the Holidays Food and Beverage Offerings
