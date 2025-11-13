Special Magic Key Holiday Perks Coming to Disneyland

Limited-Time Offerings and Exclusive Perks bring cheer to Magic Key Holders from mid-November through early January!

The holidays officially begin at the Disneyland Resort, and Magic Key holders are in for a special treat! From November 14, 2025, through January 7, 2026, Magic Key holders can unlock a host of limited-time offerings, from complimentary photos to exclusive merchandise and special savings on holiday feasting.

What’s Happening: Festive Perks for Magic Key Holders

Magic Key holders can celebrate the season with these exciting, limited-time experiences and savings across the Disneyland Resort:

A “Letter to Santa” Disney PhotoPass Opportunity allows guests to strike a festive pose with a brand-new “Letter to Santa” prop in Disneyland Park.

allows guests to strike a festive pose with a brand-new “Letter to Santa” prop in Disneyland Park. Opportunity is from November 14 through December 20, 2025 from 1:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Toontown Firehouse inside Disneyland Park.

You’ll receive your holiday photo as a complimentary download (Subject to Disney PhotoPass terms and conditions.)

During the Disney Festival of Holidays, take your tasty treats to a semi-secluded dining area across from Blue Sky Cellar in Disney California Adventure Park.

A special holiday photo backdrop is available there for friends and family to capture the moment!

The beloved Disney Festival of Holidays returns to Disney California Adventure Park, and Magic Key holders have a specially priced Sip and Savor Pass including a commemorative credential, a festive lanyard, and 6 convenient entitlement tabs redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating locations.

Enjoy festive eats and treats from November 14, 2025, through January 7, 2026.

You can use your pass on more than one visit and share it with a friend! (Remember to show your valid Magic Key pass and photo ID upon purchase to receive the special price and lanyard.)

Starting November 14, 2025, Magic Key holders can purchase a special Disney Festival of Holidays-themed crewneck sweatshirt with exclusive Magic Key branding.

This will be found in Select locations in Disney California Adventure Park and is limited to one per Magic Key holder, while supplies last.

There is also a commemorative pin available for purchase.

A valid Magic Key pass must be presented at the time of purchase.

