Special Magic Key Holiday Perks Coming to Disneyland
The holidays officially begin at the Disneyland Resort, and Magic Key holders are in for a special treat! From November 14, 2025, through January 7, 2026, Magic Key holders can unlock a host of limited-time offerings, from complimentary photos to exclusive merchandise and special savings on holiday feasting.
What’s Happening: Festive Perks for Magic Key Holders
- Magic Key holders can celebrate the season with these exciting, limited-time experiences and savings across the Disneyland Resort:
- A “Letter to Santa” Disney PhotoPass Opportunity allows guests to strike a festive pose with a brand-new “Letter to Santa” prop in Disneyland Park.
- Opportunity is from November 14 through December 20, 2025 from 1:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Toontown Firehouse inside Disneyland Park.
- You’ll receive your holiday photo as a complimentary download (Subject to Disney PhotoPass terms and conditions.)
- During the Disney Festival of Holidays, take your tasty treats to a semi-secluded dining area across from Blue Sky Cellar in Disney California Adventure Park.
- A special holiday photo backdrop is available there for friends and family to capture the moment!
- The beloved Disney Festival of Holidays returns to Disney California Adventure Park, and Magic Key holders have a specially priced Sip and Savor Pass including a commemorative credential, a festive lanyard, and 6 convenient entitlement tabs redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating locations.
- Enjoy festive eats and treats from November 14, 2025, through January 7, 2026.
- You can use your pass on more than one visit and share it with a friend! (Remember to show your valid Magic Key pass and photo ID upon purchase to receive the special price and lanyard.)
- Starting November 14, 2025, Magic Key holders can purchase a special Disney Festival of Holidays-themed crewneck sweatshirt with exclusive Magic Key branding.
- This will be found in Select locations in Disney California Adventure Park and is limited to one per Magic Key holder, while supplies last.
- There is also a commemorative pin available for purchase.
- A valid Magic Key pass must be presented at the time of purchase.
