Photos: World of Disney Decked Out for the Holidays at Downtown Disney as “Zootopia 2” Merchandise Arrives

Join us for a festive look around Downtown Disney’s flagship store.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, more festive merchandise has hit store shelves at Downtown Disney's World of Disney store – in addition to some new Zootopia 2 merchandise.

Even more holiday merchandise has arrived at the World of Disney, which itself has been decorated for the holiday season – which officially kicks off at the Disneyland Resort this Friday, November 14th. You’ll find many items and collections that have already been released via the Disney Store, as well as some items unique to the Disneyland Resort.

You can pick up this fabulous Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Train Set for $129.99.

This year sees the debut of a large peppermint-themed collection, which also spreads to a series of Starbucks tumblers.

Mickey and Minnie appear dressed in their Santa Claus finest, ready to deliver gifts to all the world's children.

Donald's ready too, but he seems to be having a harder time taking care of business.

Plenty of merchandise from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas can be found. Perfect whether you're a devotee of Halloween or Christmas.

Get excited for the release of Zootopia 2 with a plethora of new merchandise items inspired by the highly-anticipated sequel – which hits theaters on November 26th!

