Daisy Duck Joins the Fashion Scene: Disney x GANNI Collaboration Revealed
Danish fashion brand GANNI is partnering with Disney for the first time to launch this new Daisy Duck collection.
Disney has partnered with Danish fashion brand GANNI to create a first-of-its-kind collection featuring Daisy Duck.
What's Happening:
- Daisy Duck gives off the attitude of the GANNI Girl in the fashion brand's new collaboration with Disney. Daisy embodies the essence of the GANNI girl: stylish, outspoken and unapologetically herself. Her oversized bow and sassy-meets-sweet spirit reflect the dualities at the heart of GANNI – elegant yet bold, nostalgic yet forward-looking.
- Reimagined through GANNI’s most recognizable house codes – from signature leopard print and Buckle Ballerinas to Western boots – Daisy Duck’s signature style transforms across ready-to-wear and accessories.
- Other items in the collection include jerseys, knitwear and accessories, including canvas totes and the Bou Bag.
- Captured by Esther Theaker and starring supermodel Lindsey Wixson, the campaign blurs the line between fashion and fantasy.
- The GANNI x Disney capsule is now available on GANNI.com and in select GANNI stores.
- GANNI has teased that this is the just the beginning of their relationship with Disney, with more collections to be revealed soon.
- Take a look at some of the items available, as modeled by Lindsey Wixson, below.
- A variety of accessories are also part of the collection – from handbags, to keychains and more.
