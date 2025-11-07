Save 25% at Disney Store This Weekend!

The Friends & Family sale is back with 25% off toys, apparel, accessories and so much more. Use the code OHANA at checkout

Disney Store's fan-favorite Friends and Family Savings event is back and guests will have the whole weekend shop and save! Whether it's toys, apparel, home decor, or accessories, everyone can enjoy 25% off sitewide (exclusions apply) with the code: OHANA.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to hit up our favorite online retailer for awesome discounts on magical merchandise! For a limited time, guests can enjoy savings on an array of merchandise including toys, apparel, home essentials and more.

Now through November 9th, guests can take 25% off (some restrictions apply) a wide assortment of Disney merchandise for any occasion including gifts that are perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, and even holiday celebrations!

The 25% off discount can be applied at checkout with the code: OHANA . Guests spending $85+ (pre-tax) will also enjoy Free Standard Shipping as part of this offer.

We gathered up some of our favorite finds both new and classic that are part of the Friends and Family event at Disney Store .

. Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!



New, New, New

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse 1/4 Zip Fleece Pullover for Men – Fantasia 85th Anniversary | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread Top for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Figment Throw Blanket – EPCOT | Disney Store

Stitch Light-Up Holiday Figure – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Holiday 2025

R2-H25 Holiday Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''Happy Hanukkah'' Mug | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Winter Wonderful'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Fantasyland Castle Holiday Stocking | Disney Store

The Muppet Christmas Carol 12-Day Countdown Calendar | Disney Store

Toys

R2-D2, C-3PO and C1-10P Talking Action Figure Set – Star Wars: Power Force | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cash Register Play Set | Disney Store

The Armorer Gemstone Dig Kit – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear Jet Pack – Toy Story | Disney Store

Sale

Pocahontas Sketchbook Ornament | Disney Store

Nubs Plush – Small 9 3/4'' – Star Wars | Disney Store

Woody Backpack – Toy Story | Disney Store

Frozen Slippers for Kids | Disney Store

Barely Necessities Picks

Minnie Mouse Big Face Gingerbread Holiday Tote Bag | Disney Store

Yoda Force Guidance Talking Action Figure – Star Wars – 10'' | Disney Store

Pixar Baseball Cap for Adults by Nike | Disney Store

Spider-Man Puffy Jacket for Kids | Disney Store

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through November 9th, Save 25% off sitewide with the code OHANA.

