Save 25% at Disney Store This Weekend!

The Friends & Family sale is back with 25% off toys, apparel, accessories and so much more. Use the code OHANA at checkout

Disney Store's fan-favorite Friends and Family Savings event is back and guests will have the whole weekend shop and save! Whether it's toys, apparel, home decor, or accessories, everyone can enjoy 25% off sitewide (exclusions apply) with the code: OHANA.

What’s Happening:

  • It’s time to hit up our favorite online retailer for awesome discounts on magical merchandise! For a limited time, guests can enjoy savings on an array of merchandise including toys, apparel, home essentials and more. 
  • Now through November 9th, guests can take 25% off (some restrictions apply) a wide assortment of Disney merchandise for any occasion including gifts that are perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, and even holiday celebrations!
  • The 25% off discount can be applied at checkout with the code: OHANA. Guests spending $85+ (pre-tax) will also enjoy Free Standard Shipping as part of this offer.
  • This special offer applies to select new releases and some items currently on sale. Guests can combine the discounts for additional savings! 
  • We gathered up some of our favorite finds both new and classic that are part of the Friends and Family event at Disney Store.
  • Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!

New, New, New

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse 1/4 Zip Fleece Pullover for Men – Fantasia 85th Anniversary | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread Top for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Figment Throw Blanket – EPCOT | Disney Store

Stitch Light-Up Holiday Figure – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Holiday 2025

R2-H25 Holiday Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''Happy Hanukkah'' Mug | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Winter Wonderful'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Fantasyland Castle Holiday Stocking | Disney Store

The Muppet Christmas Carol 12-Day Countdown Calendar | Disney Store

Toys

R2-D2, C-3PO and C1-10P Talking Action Figure Set – Star Wars: Power Force | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cash Register Play Set | Disney Store

The Armorer Gemstone Dig Kit – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear Jet Pack – Toy Story | Disney Store

Sale

Pocahontas Sketchbook Ornament | Disney Store

Nubs Plush – Small 9 3/4'' – Star Wars | Disney Store

Woody Backpack – Toy Story | Disney Store

Frozen Slippers for Kids | Disney Store

Barely Necessities Picks

Minnie Mouse Big Face Gingerbread Holiday Tote Bag | Disney Store

Yoda Force Guidance Talking Action Figure – Star Wars – 10'' | Disney Store

Pixar Baseball Cap for Adults by Nike | Disney Store

Spider-Man Puffy Jacket for Kids | Disney Store

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through November 9th, Save 25% off sitewide with the code OHANA. 

