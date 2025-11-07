Save 25% at Disney Store This Weekend!
Disney Store's fan-favorite Friends and Family Savings event is back and guests will have the whole weekend shop and save! Whether it's toys, apparel, home decor, or accessories, everyone can enjoy 25% off sitewide (exclusions apply) with the code: OHANA.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s time to hit up our favorite online retailer for awesome discounts on magical merchandise! For a limited time, guests can enjoy savings on an array of merchandise including toys, apparel, home essentials and more.
- Now through November 9th, guests can take 25% off (some restrictions apply) a wide assortment of Disney merchandise for any occasion including gifts that are perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, and even holiday celebrations!
- The 25% off discount can be applied at checkout with the code: OHANA. Guests spending $85+ (pre-tax) will also enjoy Free Standard Shipping as part of this offer.
- This special offer applies to select new releases and some items currently on sale. Guests can combine the discounts for additional savings!
- We gathered up some of our favorite finds both new and classic that are part of the Friends and Family event at Disney Store.
- Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!
New, New, New
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse 1/4 Zip Fleece Pullover for Men – Fantasia 85th Anniversary | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread Top for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store
Figment Throw Blanket – EPCOT | Disney Store
Stitch Light-Up Holiday Figure – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Holiday 2025
R2-H25 Holiday Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''Happy Hanukkah'' Mug | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Winter Wonderful'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Fantasyland Castle Holiday Stocking | Disney Store
The Muppet Christmas Carol 12-Day Countdown Calendar | Disney Store
Toys
R2-D2, C-3PO and C1-10P Talking Action Figure Set – Star Wars: Power Force | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cash Register Play Set | Disney Store
The Armorer Gemstone Dig Kit – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store
Buzz Lightyear Jet Pack – Toy Story | Disney Store
Sale
Pocahontas Sketchbook Ornament | Disney Store
Nubs Plush – Small 9 3/4'' – Star Wars | Disney Store
Woody Backpack – Toy Story | Disney Store
Frozen Slippers for Kids | Disney Store
Barely Necessities Picks
Minnie Mouse Big Face Gingerbread Holiday Tote Bag | Disney Store
Yoda Force Guidance Talking Action Figure – Star Wars – 10'' | Disney Store
Pixar Baseball Cap for Adults by Nike | Disney Store
Spider-Man Puffy Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through November 9th, Save 25% off sitewide with the code OHANA.