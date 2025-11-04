Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – November 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”





What’s Happening:

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.

Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

This month bring home colorful collectibles featuring: Star Wars Life Day Pin 2025 – Limited Release (November 4) Winnie the Pooh and Gopher Pin Set - Hundred Acre Wood Series (November 4) Tiana and Naveen Thanksgiving 2025 Limited Release Pin (November 11) Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection Pin Set 2 - Limited Edition (November 18)

So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! November 2025 designs are available now and prices range from $17.99-$250.00

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

November 4, 2025

Winnie the Pooh and Gopher Pin Set – Hundred Acre Wood Series – November – Limited Release



Chewbacca Star Wars Life Day Pin 2025 – Limited Release | Disney Store

Resistance Cast Pin – Star Wars | Disney Store

Dark Side Pin – Star Wars | Disney Store

Light Side Pin – Star Wars | Disney Store

First Order Cast Pin – Star Wars | Disney Store

Zootopia 2 Cast Pin – Limited Release | Disney Store

Zootopia 2 Pin | Disney Store

Elves Holiday Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Chicken Little 20th Anniversary Pin – Limited Release | Disney Store

Ember and Wade Pin – Elemental | Disney Store

Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan Pin – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store





Lightning McQueen and Mater Pin – Cars | Disney Store

Hades Pin – Hercules | Disney Store

Pain and Panic Pin – Hercules | Disney Store

