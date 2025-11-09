Her Universe Disneyland 70 Collection Spotted in Park as the Collection Launches on Disney Store

The new collection is now available at three locations throughout the Disneyland Resort and via DisneyStore.com.

A new Disneyland 70 collection designed in collaboration with the winners of the 2023 Her Universe Fashion Show recently debuted at the Disneyland Resort, and we had a chance to persue the collection for ourselves during a recent visit.

A new Disneyland 70 collection from Her Universe launched on October 23rd at the Disneyland Resort. What makes this particular collection unique is that it was designed in collaboration with Rachel Petterson and Raeven K. Harris, the 2023 winners of the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con.

This new collection features typical items such as a T-Shirt and a sweater, to more unique fashion-forward items – all prominently featuring a retro version of the Disneyland 70 logo. Many of the items are also available on Disney Store, so we'll include links to those items for your convenience. At the Disneyland Resort, you'll find the collection in the following locations:

Disneyland 70th Anniversary T-Shirt for Adults by Our Universe$39.99

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Her Universe – $79.99

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Sweater for Women by Her Universe – $69.99

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Skort for Women by Her Universe$59.99

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Knit Cardigan for Adults by Our Universe – $99.99

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Her Universe – $74.99

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Dress for Women by Her Universe – $129.99

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Reversible Patch Jacket for Adults by Our Universe – $169.99

As showcased via Disney Store, this patch jacket is also reversible!

The 70th Anniversary Merchandise Keeps A’Comin’!

