Her Universe Disneyland 70 Collection Spotted in Park as the Collection Launches on Disney Store
A new Disneyland 70 collection designed in collaboration with the winners of the 2023 Her Universe Fashion Show recently debuted at the Disneyland Resort, and we had a chance to persue the collection for ourselves during a recent visit.
A new Disneyland 70 collection from Her Universe launched on October 23rd at the Disneyland Resort. What makes this particular collection unique is that it was designed in collaboration with Rachel Petterson and Raeven K. Harris, the 2023 winners of the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con.
This new collection features typical items such as a T-Shirt and a sweater, to more unique fashion-forward items – all prominently featuring a retro version of the Disneyland 70 logo. Many of the items are also available on Disney Store, so we'll include links to those items for your convenience. At the Disneyland Resort, you'll find the collection in the following locations:
- The Emporium in Disneyland Park
- Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure
- The D Lander Shop in Downtown Disney
Disneyland 70th Anniversary T-Shirt for Adults by Our Universe – $39.99
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Her Universe – $79.99
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Sweater for Women by Her Universe – $69.99
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Skort for Women by Her Universe – $59.99
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Knit Cardigan for Adults by Our Universe – $99.99
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Her Universe – $74.99
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Dress for Women by Her Universe – $129.99
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Reversible Patch Jacket for Adults by Our Universe – $169.99
As showcased via Disney Store, this patch jacket is also reversible!
The 70th Anniversary Merchandise Keeps A’Comin’!
- As the 70th Anniversary Celebration of the Disneyland Resort continues, new merchandise collections continue to be released.
- Regular Disney artist Eric Tan recently released a new series of posters inspired by classic Disneyland attractions and even the Disneyland Hotel.
- Popular lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane expanded its catalog with a brand-new Disneyland 70th Anniversary collection.
- Even the toy version of the Disneyland Monorail is getting in on the action!
- Follow our Disneyland 70th Anniversary tag for more merchandise and everything else you need to know about the momentous celebration!
