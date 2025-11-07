Current Earl of Sandwich Location Closes Today with Construction Finally Set to Begin on Porto's Bakery and Cafe
Don't worry Earl of Sandwich lovers, you'll still be able to get yourself a delicious sandwich from the pop-up location at the other end of Downtown Disney.
Earl of Sandwich Tavern has permanently closed at Downtown Disney, with the current location of the main sandwich shop set to close at the end of the day today.
What's Happening:
- Back in June, it was revealed that the current and temporary location for Earl of Sandwich would be closing in the summer. While it has lasted a few months longer than anticipated, it has now closed so that construction can finally begin on Porto's Bakery & Cafe.
- Next door, the Earl of Sandwich Tavern has also closed, according to theme park reporter Scott Gustin.
- The Earl of Sandwich as well as the Earl of Sandwich Tavern opened back in February of 2023, replacing the former La Brea Bakery.
- While this location was always intended to be temporary, Earl of Sandwich won’t be leaving Downtown Disney anytime soon.
- The temporary Earl of Sandwich location near Star Wars Trading Post will remain open until the new, permanent location opens in Downtown Disney.
- In addition to the sandwich shop we all know and love, the new Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby will open, offering an eclectic blend of British hospitality and elevated pub favorites.
- The building that currently houses Earl of Sandwich is set to be demolished as Downtown Disney prepares to welcome a brand new Porto’s Bakery location.
- The one of a kind version of the popular Los Angeles-based Cuban bakery is set to feature both sitdown and quick service.
