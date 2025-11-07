Take a Trip Down Candy Cane Lane: Disneyland Resort Reveals 2025 Candy Cane Distribution Dates
Haters of virtual queues will be happy to know that a wristband system is in use this year.
Get ready to take a trip down Candy Cane Lane, as the Disneyland Resort has revealed the distribution dates for their ever-popular hand-made candy canes.
What's Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort has shared information on how guests can get their hands on the annual coveted hand-made candy canes at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
- Unlike the last few years, a virtual queue will not be utilized this year, with guests instead having to line up for a wristband.
- Disney states that wristbands will be used, as is always the case, quantities are very limited.
- Candy canes are limited to one per person, per day.
- The candy canes are only available on specific days at each park:
- Disneyland Park – Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen:
- November 28 and 30
- December 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 22, 24
- Disney California Adventure – Trolley Treats:
- November 29
- December 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 23, 25
- Disneyland Park – Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen:
More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 14th, 2025 through January 7th, 2026.
- This year’s holiday season will be slightly different, as the resort continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary in tandem with the holidays.
- But don't worry, as plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world" Holiday, and more.
- Plenty of holiday merchandise has already begun to hit store shelves around the Resort, including at the World of Disney Store.
- Get a preview of some of the delicious menu offerings and novelty items that will be available this holiday season.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com