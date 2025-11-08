Photos: Parkside Market Coffee Takes Over Downtown Disney Location at Disneyland Resort

The new location already has a bit of "tea" of its own.

Devotees may recall that earlier this year, Parkside Market opened up in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort. A small food hall, akin to the nearby Anaheim Packing House but on a smaller scale, offered several different dining and drink locations, including Sip & Sonder, a coffee shop that was located just outside of the main building.

Now, less than a year after the whole venue opened, Sip & Sonder has shut its doors (or window, rather), and has been replaced by Parkside Market Coffee & Tea. However, to spill the tea on the situation… Shortly after Parkside Market Coffee & Tea took over, the “Tea” was dropped and the location is now known as Parkside Market Coffee.

Those visiting the Downtown Disney District can stop by and pick up their morning (or evening) coffee, with a number of different menu options and snacks that are available at the location.

Parkside Market Coffee also joins the rest of the eateries in the location, GG’s Chicken Shop, Seoul Sister, and Vista Parkside Market. The whole of Parkside Market can be found on the western half of the Downtown Disney District, close to the Disneyland Hotel, with Avengers Reserve nearby.

To see the rest of the offerings at Parkside Market, be sure to check out our original photo tour. For more information about the Disneyland Resort and to plan your trip, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

