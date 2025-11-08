Glitz, Glamour and Gingerbread: Explore the Exclusive Disney Jollywood Nights Merchandise for 2025

One day after Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party kicked off for the season, the first night of Disney Jollywood Nights is upon us. Let's take a look at this year's event merchandise, featuring Ollie the gingerbread man.

Disney Jollywood Nights combines the glitz and glitter of Hollywood with the merry-mint and mistletoe of the Christmas season for a special separately ticketed party at Disney's Hollywood Studios. With the closure of Stage 1 Company Store, guests can now find all the exclusive merchandise items at the exit of the Mickey Shorts Theater. In fact, guests even have the opportunity to pose with a fun character backdrop inside the temporary store.

Ollie Crossbody Loungefly Bag – $85.00

Jollywood Nights Mug – $24.99

Jollywood Nights Adult Tee – $34.99

Jollywood Nights Headband – $36.99

Jollywood Nights Spirit Jersey – $84.99

Kermit and Miss Piggy Limited Release Pin – $19.99

Jollywood Nights AP Limited Release Pin – $19.99

Jollywood Nights Ornament – $26.99

Find out more details about what you can expect at this year’s Jollywood Nights, and enjoy a preview of the event’s food and merchandise.

Unique character interactions this holiday will include Chewbacca in his Life Day finest, Partysaurus Rex, Bing Bong from Inside Out, Miguel from Coco, and more.

Disney Jollywood Nights takes place on select dates through Monday, December 22nd at Walt Disney World.

More Walt Disney World News: