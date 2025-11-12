Photos: Tinsel, Wreaths, and Holiday Trees Arrive at the Disneyland Resort

Deck the Halls! From Main Street to Downtown Disney, festive trees and sparkling ornaments are bringing holiday cheer to every corner of the resort.

The holidays are beginning to arrive at the Disneyland Resort! Though the official season kicks off later this week, the magic is already taking shape and Christmas trees are beginning to pop up across the resort, bringing that festive cheer to the parks!

Near the Disneyland Hotel entrance to Downtown Disney, a towering Christmas tree adorned with cool-toned ornaments and sparkling snowflakes has made its debut.





At the base of the tree, a collection of brightly wrapped presents themed to beloved Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Tinker Bell, and Dumbo.





The Main Street U.S.A. Christmas Tree has also made its debut, decorated in a timeless, classic style that captures the nostalgic holiday spirit of the era.

Along with the tree, festive wreaths have also popped up on Main Street U.S.A.!





Finally, the Christmas tree in front of Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure has arrived, decked out with charming early 1900s-inspired ornaments, including Santas, bells, and miniature Red Car Trolleys!

