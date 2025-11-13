Chip, Dale, and Pluto Debut New Holiday Looks for the Holiday Season at Disneyland

The gang’s all dressed up for the season, and they’re bringing extra sparkle to the merriest place on Earth!

Just when you thought the festive fun couldn’t get any cuter, Holiday magic has gone next-level at Disneyland! This year, everyone’s favorite chipmunk duo and man’s best friend are dressing up in brand-new seasonal looks that are sure to be “bake” spirits bright.









What’s Happening:

In a new video shared by Disney Parks on Instagram, ‘twas the day before the holidays when we got a first look at Chip, Dale, and Pluto’s brand-new festive outfits debuting for the 2025 holiday season.

Chip and Dale are twinning in fresh holiday ensembles this season, featuring costumes that make the dynamic duo look like a pair of Gingerbread cookies.

Pluto is decking the halls with an oversized, glimmering jewel-toned bow and sparkling dog tag on his collar.

These character costume updates coincide with the broader Holidays at the Disneyland Resort celebration, which introduces new apparel, decor, entertainment, and character experiences across the parks.

With the holidays at Disneyland kicking off tomorrow, be sure to keep an eye out for more new festive character costumes, which are expected to make their debut!





