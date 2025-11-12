Photos/Videos: Disneyland and Magic Kingdom Honor Veterans with Special Flag Retreat Ceremonies

Today, on Veterans Day, the traditional flag retreat ceremony at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland took on special significance as Disney Parks pay tribute to those who have served our country. We have exclusive photos and video from both parks capturing this moving moment.

The flag retreat is a daily tradition at both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom, held at park closing to formally retire the American flag for the day. Cast Members, carry the flag down Main Street, U.S.A., while guests stand in respectful silence. The ceremony underscores Disney’s long-standing commitment to honoring the military and instills a sense of patriotic pride for visitors of all ages.

Originating decades ago, the retreat is rooted in the U.S. military custom of lowering the flag at sunset. Over time, Disney has turned it into a poignant daily tradition, often accompanied by special touches on holidays like Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.

At Magic Kingdom, four Cast Members will be honored as “Veterans of the Year,” representing all Florida-based Disney employees who have served in the military. The ceremony honored the troops with a heartfelt rendition of classic patriotic American tunes.

The flag‑retreat ceremony at Disneyland Park carried an extra layer of gratitude and respect as guests and Cast Members alike paused in Town Square to honor those who have served. Over 150 veteran Cast Members marched down Main Street, U.S.A., before taking part in the flag retreat ceremony.

The Dapper Dans dressed in their patriotic red, white & blue best and were accompanied by music from the Disneyland Band to sing a medley of songs, including the National Anthem and God Bless America. The ceremony even concluded with a small burst of fireworks!

On this special day, park leadership and veteran cast members participate, adding speeches and moments of reflection to recognize the sacrifices of servicemen and women. For those visiting the parks today on either coast, the flag retreat served as both a meaningful tribute and a reminder of Disney’s tradition of respect, ceremony, and community.

