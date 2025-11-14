Photos/Video: "it's a small world" Holiday Returns for Another Festive Season at Disneyland Park

This year also marks the first to feature Miguel from "Coco" in all the holiday decor.

Starting today and running through January 7th, 2026, at the Disneyland Resort, guests can now continue to celebrate happy with 70th anniversary celebration, but now with the added fun of some favorite Holiday experiences - including the return of “it’s a small world” Holiday!

The classic holiday overlay has returned, mixing in favorite holiday tunes with the classic “it’s a small world” anthem of the same name. Throughout the experience guests will be surrounded by twinkling lights and festive fun as holidays are celebrated around the world.

The happiest cruise that ever sailed has had seen many changes over the years, including the debut of this annual holiday tradition back in 1997. One of those changes: the additions of Disney Characters to their respective countries throughout the attraction. Another character was added earlier this year when Miguel and Dante from Pixar's Coco were added into the foray, and they can be found in the holiday iteration as well.



"it's a small world" Holiday is more than just the experience inside the attraction, but also the stunning displays on the facade of the beloved attraction, which is covered in colorful lights and plays host to holiday projection shows. As part of the 70th celebration earlier this year, we saw the debut of the new projection show, Tapestry of Happiness, which will also continue through the holiday season on the "it's a small world" facade.

Elsewhere at Disneyland for the holidays, guests can enjoy the return of A Christmas Fantasy parade, the Believe...In Holiday Magic nighttime spectacular, and of course, Haunted Mansion Holiday, among a bunch of other festive fun.

Check out the full ride-through of "it's a small world" Holiday below.



