"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Michelle Obama, Macaulay Culkin, and More to Appear Week of December 15th

The show also welcomes Will Arnett, Robby Huffman, Mia Goth, Jason Clarke and more.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 15-19:

Monday, December 15 Michelle Obama (The Look) Mia Goth (Frankenstein)

Tuesday, December 16 Will Arnett (Is This Thing On?) Musical Guest Tobias Jesso Jr.

Wednesday, December 17 Robby Hoffman (Wake Up)

Thursday, December 18 Macaulay Culkin (Zootopia 2; Fallout) Jason Clarke (Murdaugh: Death in the Family) Musical Guest Dawes

Friday, December 19 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.