Deliver Me to Your Home: Digital and Physical Media Release Dates Revealed for "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere"
All releases will come with an in-depth, four-act documentary charting the creation of the film.
20th Century Studios has set digital and home media release dates for their recent biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.
What's Happening:
- 20th Century Studios' Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will be released digitally next week on December 23rd. The film will be available on platforms such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home and more.
- A psychical media release on 4K Blu-ray will follow next month on January 20th.
- Included with both releases are a four-act documentary called Making Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.
- Act 1: From Book to Screen — Viewers can see how Warren Zanes’ moving book inspired filmmakers to bring Bruce Springsteen’s most intimate chapter to life on screen.
- Act 2: Beyond the Music — An intimate look at Springsteen’s Nebraska — its sound, spirit, and powerful influence on the film’s tone and emotion.
- Act 3: Becoming Bruce Springsteen — White dives deep into the mind and music of Springsteen, capturing the grit, grace, and humanity that define the icon’s artistry.
- Act 4: Deep Authenticity — From vintage wardrobe to the Asbury Park boardwalk, filmmakers discuss the raw soul of Bruce Springsteen’s New Jersey.
- The film chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album. Recorded on a four-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.
- Check out Benji’s review of the film – which is a chance to see the creation of one of the most unlikely albums in pop history.
