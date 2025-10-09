Disney's Tangled Set to Receive Live-Action Makeover with Scarlett Johansson in Talks as Mother Gothel
The beloved 2010 animated classic is back in development, bringing Rapunzel's world to life with a modern live-action twist.
Disney is revisiting the world of Tangled, giving the beloved 2010 animated classic a live-action makeover. Early development has resumed, with Scarlett Johansson reportedly in talks to play the iconic Mother Gothel.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is taking a fresh look at a live-action rendition of the 2010 animated classic, Tangled, with Scarlett Johansson reportedly in talks to play Mother Gothel, according to Dateline.
- Michael Gracey, director of The Greatest Showman, remains attached to helm Tangled, working from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
- Disney briefly paused the project in April after concerns over the box office performance of its live-action Snow White. However, there’s a notable distinction between audience appeal for classic animated films pre- and post-1989’s Little Mermaid musical renaissance.
- Recent live-action adaptations like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and Lilo & Stitch have seen much stronger box office success. Notably, Lilo & Stitch is currently the highest-grossing MPA title of 2025, raking in $1.03 billion worldwide.
- At this time, nothing has been formally greenlit yet in regards to Tangled.
- The Disney Live Action team is revisiting classic stories through a modern lens while also investing in new intellectual properties, such as the recently announced Impossible Creatures, to create a foundation of fresh narratives that can resonate for generations to come.
More Disney Movie News:
