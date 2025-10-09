Disney's Tangled Set to Receive Live-Action Makeover with Scarlett Johansson in Talks as Mother Gothel

The beloved 2010 animated classic is back in development, bringing Rapunzel's world to life with a modern live-action twist.

Disney is revisiting the world of Tangled, giving the beloved 2010 animated classic a live-action makeover. Early development has resumed, with Scarlett Johansson reportedly in talks to play the iconic Mother Gothel.

What’s Happening:

Disney is taking a fresh look at a live-action rendition of the 2010 animated classic, Tangled, with Scarlett Johansson reportedly in talks to play Mother Gothel, according to Dateline

with Scarlett Johansson reportedly in talks to play Mother Gothel, according to Michael Gracey, director of The Greatest Showman , remains attached to helm Tangled , working from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

, remains attached to helm , working from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Disney briefly paused the project in April after concerns over the box office performance of its live-action Snow White Little Mermaid musical renaissance.

musical renaissance. Recent live-action adaptations like The Little Mermaid Aladdin , Beauty and the Beast , and Lilo & Stitch Lilo & Stitch is currently the highest-grossing MPA title of 2025, raking in $1.03 billion worldwide.

, , and is currently the highest-grossing MPA title of 2025, raking in $1.03 billion worldwide. At this time, nothing has been formally greenlit yet in regards to Tangled .

. The Disney Live Action team is revisiting classic stories through a modern lens while also investing in new intellectual properties, such as the recently announced Impossible Creatures , to create a foundation of fresh narratives that can resonate for generations to come.

